F1 Academy drivers to earn FIA Super Licence points in recognition of 'commitment to driver development'

F1 Academy have announced the top five classified drivers in the 2024 Drivers' Standings will get FIA Super Licence Points.

In order to race in Formula One, you need 40 Super Licence Points, meaning the F1 Academy can be a step towards a woman entering the top rank of motorsport.

The development is said to be recognition of "competition structure, commitment to driver development and the technical skills required to race in the series".

The winner of the 2024 season will receive 10 Super Licence points, while the drivers in second and third place will collect seven and five points respectively.

Three points will be awarded to the driver who classifies fourth, and the fifth placed driver will receive one point.

There will also be Wild Card entries at select races across its calendar, the Academy working with race promoters to identify talented young women from the host region and offer them Wild Card entry for a specific weekend.

At races at where there is a Wild Card entry, reigning Team Champions, PREMA Racing, will operate the Wild Card car in addition to their three entries, and offer support and training to the selected driver.

Wild Card entrants will be eligible to score points in the Drivers' Standings.

There has also been an update to the Sporting Regulations to state that drivers may only compete in two seasons of F1 Academy.

This rule has been introduced so that "every year there are opportunities for the most talented young women coming through the karting and single seater ranks to compete in the series".

Susie Wolff, F1 Academy managing director, said: "After a positive inaugural season, we are making two significant steps forward for 2024.

"The introduction of FIA Super Licence points is testament to the strength of F1 Academy's on-track proposition and will help fuel our drivers' progression as the move up the single-seater pyramid."

