Spanish GP: Lando Norris reveals how McLaren fire changed preparations before 'perfect' pole lap

Lando Norris says his pole position lap for the Spanish Grand Prix was a "work of art" after he came out on top in a thrilling qualifying, just hours after a fire at McLaren's hospitality.

Norris pipped Max Verstappen by 0.020s to claim the second pole position of his F1 career, with both drivers showing their class in an extremely competitive weekend at the front of the field.

Verstappen benefitted from a slipstream as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez helped him but Norris tactically got a tow from Alpine's Esteban Ocon on his last Q3 lap.

"We planned for it (the tow from Esteban Ocon). I knew Max was going to do it. Oscar and I lost out on a one-two in Imola Qualifying because of the slipstream that Max did," Norris told Sky Sports F1.

"It has been clear all weekend that we needed to get a slipstream so we planned to get a slipstream. It was quite simple.

"It was in the plan the whole time. It didn't gain me as much as you think, it gained me maybe five or six hundredths. Max also got a slipstream so I didn't gain more on him because of that.

"It was just that my lap was beautiful. Today felt like a work of art. Every corner just flowed and my body moved in the right way.

"You know when you don't have to think about it. It is the one lap I didn't think and things just flowed perfectly."

Norris' only previous pole came in September 2021 at the Russian Grand Prix and he earned his first win last month in Miami.

The 24-year-old narrowly missed out on pole in Imola and Montreal by less than a tenth, but was on the right side of the line this time around with a brilliant lap.

"I am disappointed that I am only two hundredths ahead on pole from Max because it felt like I should be even more," continued Norris.

"But then I think that makes it sweeter because, for me to have done such a perfect lap, and have still beaten Max shows that they were clearly quicker all day today and had the quicker car but we still managed to beat them, so that is a nice thing.

"You are just more in your subconscious mind. You are just looking where you are going and letting your hands do the rest.

"I am not good at describing it like (Lewis and Senna) that I leave my body or my mind. I have got no idea but in any sport, that is the level you have got to be at where things just flow.

"You know what to do so you don't have to consciously think about it which is what felt so good. I am happy I found that because it has been a long, long time since I have been in that rhythm.

"All weekend I have been able to be more in that state, more in the flow, and it has paid off."

How McLaren fire impacted Norris

Earlier on Saturday, ahead of final practice, McLaren's hospitality suite caught fire and the team were forced to evacuate the building.

A team member was sent to hospital for precautionary checks, but was discharged later on Saturday. The hospitality can't be used for the rest of the weekend in Barcelona.

Norris and Oscar Piastri were not able to use their drivers' rooms but the British driver says he has "no real issues", other than not being able to relax by himself.

"The best thing is everyone is safe and doing well. That's the best news. A scare for the whole team and never a nice thing," said Norris.

"It was just more of a stressful day than I would have liked. I lost my shoes but that was as bad as it got for me.

"Just different. I've not been in my normal room, so wasn't able to relax as much as I normally do. A lot of the teams have been very nice to us to help out. A shame we can't use it for the rest of the weekend."

Spanish GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) George Russell Mercedes 1:12.000 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.000 3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.021 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.103 5) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.178 6) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.228 7) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.280 8) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.414 9) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.701 10) Alex Albon Williams +0.796 Knocked out in Q2 11) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.691 12) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:12.728 13) Logan Sargeant Williams 1:12.736 14) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:12.916 15) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:12.940 Knocked out in Q1 16) Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:13.326 17) Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:13.366 18) Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:13.435 19) Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.978 20) Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:14.292

