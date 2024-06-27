Lance Stroll: Aston Martin driver signs contract extension to stay at team until at least 2026 F1 season

Lance Stroll's expected stay at Aston Martin has been formally confirmed with the Canadian penning a contract extension to continue at the team into the sport's new era of regulations, which begin in 2026.

Stroll, whose father Lawrence owns the team as part of a consortium, has been with the Silverstone-based outfit since 2019 and the extended deal means he will stay as team-mate to Fernando Alonso for at least the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Alonso signed a two-year extension to commit his own future to the team in April.

Although currently enduring a disappointing season after a standout 2023, Aston Martin retain big hopes for the future and will switch to a works supply of Honda engines when F1's new power units regulations are introduced for 2026.

"I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond," said Stroll.

"It's amazing to see how far we've come in the last five years; we've grown so much as a team and there's still so much more to look forward to."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lance Stroll is on the charge after switching to the softs, passing Zhou Guanyu in the tunnel and then going up the inside of Logan Sargeant on the exit of Turn One

The 25-year-old Stroll, who began his career at Williams before joining his current team when it was known as Racing Point five years ago after his father had rescued the outfit from administration, claimed two podiums and one pole position for them in 2020 in what stands as his best season so far.

But the Canadian has yet to either out-qualify or out-score any of his three team-mates - Sergio Perez (2019-2020), Sebastian Vettel (2021-2022), Alonso (2023-present) - over a full season.

Stroll has 17 points to Alonso's 41 so far in a difficult 2024 for Aston Martin, with a best race finish of sixth at April's Australian GP.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll bump into one another on track during the third practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix

Mike Krack, Aston Martin's team principal, added: "We are delighted to confirm Lance's future with Aston Martin Aramco.

"He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

"The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions. We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together."

With Alpine confirming a contract extension for Pierre Gasly in the hour before Aston Martin delivered their own news on Stroll at the start of media day for the Austrian GP, just seven seats on the 20-car 2025 grid now remain unfilled.

F1 2025 field Team Driver Driver Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell ??? Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll RB Yuki Tsunoda ??? Alpine Pierre Gasly ??? Haas ??? ??? Williams Alex Albon ??? Sauber Nico Hulkenberg ???

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Thursday June 27

12.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 28

7.50am: F3 Practice

9am: F2 Practice

11am: Austrian GP Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3pm: Austrian GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)*

Saturday June 29

8.25am: F3 Sprint

10am: Austrian GP Sprint (race starts at 11am)*

12.25pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 30

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's triple-header continues at the Austrian Grand Prix this coming week - with the Sprint format returning at the Red Bull Ring. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's big race at 2pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime