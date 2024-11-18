F1 Academy 2025: Dates and schedule confirmed for next season with Las Vegas joining calendar

The all-female F1 Academy will become the first of Formula 1's official junior series to race on the support bill at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2025, as the schedule for the category's third season was confirmed.

The 2025 campaign will feature the same number of events as this year, seven, but Las Vegas is one of three new venues that F1 Academy will race at.

The season will open at the second Grand Prix weekend of the year in China on March 21-23, the first new venue for F1 Academy, before it continues in Saudi Arabia with round two on April 18-20.

After round four in Miami (May 2-4), F1 Academy will then make a debut at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada on June 13-15.

Like this year, the fifth and sixth rounds of the season take place in the Netherlands and Singapore respectively after the F1 summer break, before the new season finale on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in late November.

F1 Academy rounds will continue to feature two races per weekend.

Susie Wolff, the series' manging director, said: "I am proud to announce our F1 Academy 2025 calendar, which demonstrates our continued commitment to taking the series to new heights, expanding our global reach and bringing our mission to an increasingly diverse and engaged global audience.

"I want to thank our promoters for their enthusiasm and support, and for joining us on our journey to create opportunities for women to thrive at every level of our sport.

"Finishing our season in Las Vegas will be an iconic moment, and its addition to the calendar is testament to the wealth of support we receive from Formula 1 and Liberty Media."

Two rounds remain in this year's F1 Academy series, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi - the final two race weekends of the Formula 1 season - with Britain's Abbi Pulling in line to win the title at the first of those events next week.

All F1 Academy races are live on Sky Sports F1.

F1 Academy's 2025 season schedule

March 21-23: Shanghai International Circuit, China

April 18-20: Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Saudi Arabia

May 2-4: Miami International Autodrome, United States

June 13-15: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Canada

August 29-31: Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands

October 3-5: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

November 20-22: Las Vegas Strip Circuit, United States

