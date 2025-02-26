FIA: British duo banned from world motorsport council meeting amid NDA dispute with president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Two British members of the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) were barred from Wednesday's meeting amid a dispute with president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

FIA deputy president Robert Reid and David Richards, the chairman of UK Motorsport who represents Britain on the WMSC, were among those denied access to the meeting after refusing to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Sky Sports News understands that the NDA forbids members from discussing matters pertinent to the FIA, Formula 1's governing body, outside of official council meetings.

The document is understood to have come about as a result of Ben Sulayem feeling that leaks from the FIA have reached an intolerable level.

Image: FIA deputy president for sport Robert Reid was barred from Wednesday's meeting

An FIA spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "As is routine in all organisations, the FIA implements procedures including non-disclosure agreements to ensure confidential relationships between all parties, to safeguard personal information, and to protect our regulatory interests.

"Unauthorised disclosure of confidential information undermines our ability to fully fulfil our mission and adversely impacts our capabilities to generate revenues to support our Member Clubs in our shared objective of growing motorsport participation, increasing accessibility, and cultivating innovation.

"The steps we have taken to preserve confidentiality have been overwhelmingly supported by a super majority of WMSC members."

Amid an exchange of legal letters, the dispute - and absence of key figures from the meeting - has left doubt as to whether decisions made on Wednesday are legitimate.

Among them was the approval of a second mandatory pit stop being enforced at this year's Monaco Grand Prix.

Reid and Richards both chose not to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Ben Sulayem's presidency has been shrouded in controversy since he was elected in 2021.

The Emirati has drawn attention for his views on women, attempts to change FIA statutes to reduce accountability, the introduction of more strict punishments for drivers swearing, and the departures of multiple senior figures under his leadership.

The 63-year-old was accused by an FIA whistleblower of interfering with the outcome of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and also of telling FIA officials to not certify the Las Vegas circuit for the sport's return there in 2023. Both claims were dismissed.

The barring of Reid, a Scottish former rally co-driver, was particularly notable given his senior role within Ben Sulayem's presidential team, while Richards publicly backed the president's election in 2021.

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, who represents the F1 Commission, are both members of the WMSC and are not understood to have objected to the NDA.

Ben Sulayem is expected to seek re-election for another four-year term at the end of 2025 and has previously said he has no problem with others running against him.

Watch Formula 1 pre-season testing from February 26-28 in Bahrain live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime