Saudi Arabian GP: Lando Norris edges Oscar Piastri as McLaren dominate final practice in Jeddah

Lando Norris topped final practice from McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri; Lewis Hamilton only 12th after struggling for grip throughout session; watch qualifying later at 6pm, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix itself also at 6pm on Sunday, live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday 19 April 2025 16:02, UK

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was left 'enraged' with Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda after he had to take evasive action during final practice in Saudi Arabia

Lando Norris edged team-mate Oscar Piastri as McLaren dominated final practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Norris delivered a time of 1:27.489 to better Piastri by 0.024s at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with a six-tenth gap to Mercedes' George Russell in third, suggesting that an all-McLaren contest for pole is in store in qualifying later on Saturday.

Piastri had actually appeared the faster of the McLarens throughout the session, but made an error on his final attempt at a flying lap, while Norris improved to move to the top of the timesheet.

Norris leads Piastri by three points at the top of the world championship but has performed inconsistently since his opening-round win in Australia, and admitted on Thursday that he has had to change his driving style to adapt to the characteristics of McLaren's 2025 car.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull, marginally bettering Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari continued as he finished 12th, more than a second back from the McLarens, and four tenths off his team-mate.

Williams continued to appear the biggest threat to the top teams, with Alex Albon taking sixth ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Yuki Tsunoda was ninth in the other Red Bull after missing the opening stages of the session as the team completed repairs on his car following his crash in the closing stages of second practice on Friday.

Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to look back on Yuki Tsunoda's huge crash into the wall in the closing stages of second practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

While McLaren's showing was ominous for the rest of the field, their ability to extract peak performance in the hot conditions means their rivals will retain hope of closing the gap in the cooler conditions for qualifying under the lights.

Despite that hope, it is likely to take something very special to prevent McLaren claiming what would be a fourth pole in five qualifying sessions this season.

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok said: "I think McLaren have either turned the engines up or taken some fuel out of the car.

"I strongly suspect we won't see such a big gap between Russell, Verstappen and the McLarens when we get to qualifying. We saw the same in Bahrain.

"McLaren feel like they want to get more performance running from FP3, maybe give the drivers a bit more practise. It's worked so far as they have taken every pole apart from Japan."

Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.489
2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.024
3) George Russell Mercedes +0.627
4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.845
5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.883
6) Alex Albon Williams +0.900
7) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.081
8) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.136
9) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.181
10) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.190
11) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.280
12) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.291
13) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.372
14) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.399
15) Jack Doohan Alpine +1.409
16) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.500
17) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.731
18) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.847
19) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.921
20) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.989

Sky Sports F1's Saudi Arabian GP Schedule

Saturday April 19

  • 4.10pm: F2 Sprint
  • 5.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up
  • 6pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Sunday April 20

  • 1pm: F1 Academy Race 2
  • 2.20pm: F2 Feature Race
  • 4.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday
  • 6pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX*
  • 8pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 completes its first triple-header of 2025 in Jeddah with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime

