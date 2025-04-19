Saudi Arabian GP: Lando Norris edges Oscar Piastri as McLaren dominate final practice in Jeddah

Lando Norris edged team-mate Oscar Piastri as McLaren dominated final practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Norris delivered a time of 1:27.489 to better Piastri by 0.024s at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with a six-tenth gap to Mercedes' George Russell in third, suggesting that an all-McLaren contest for pole is in store in qualifying later on Saturday.

Piastri had actually appeared the faster of the McLarens throughout the session, but made an error on his final attempt at a flying lap, while Norris improved to move to the top of the timesheet.

Norris leads Piastri by three points at the top of the world championship but has performed inconsistently since his opening-round win in Australia, and admitted on Thursday that he has had to change his driving style to adapt to the characteristics of McLaren's 2025 car.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull, marginally bettering Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari continued as he finished 12th, more than a second back from the McLarens, and four tenths off his team-mate.

Williams continued to appear the biggest threat to the top teams, with Alex Albon taking sixth ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Yuki Tsunoda was ninth in the other Red Bull after missing the opening stages of the session as the team completed repairs on his car following his crash in the closing stages of second practice on Friday.

While McLaren's showing was ominous for the rest of the field, their ability to extract peak performance in the hot conditions means their rivals will retain hope of closing the gap in the cooler conditions for qualifying under the lights.

Despite that hope, it is likely to take something very special to prevent McLaren claiming what would be a fourth pole in five qualifying sessions this season.

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok said: "I think McLaren have either turned the engines up or taken some fuel out of the car.

"I strongly suspect we won't see such a big gap between Russell, Verstappen and the McLarens when we get to qualifying. We saw the same in Bahrain.

"McLaren feel like they want to get more performance running from FP3, maybe give the drivers a bit more practise. It's worked so far as they have taken every pole apart from Japan."

Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.489 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.024 3) George Russell Mercedes +0.627 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.845 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.883 6) Alex Albon Williams +0.900 7) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.081 8) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.136 9) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.181 10) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.190 11) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.280 12) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.291 13) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.372 14) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.399 15) Jack Doohan Alpine +1.409 16) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.500 17) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.731 18) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.847 19) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.921 20) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.989

