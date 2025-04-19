Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen takes stunning pole in Jeddah from Oscar Piastri after Lando Norris crashes
Max Verstappen snatched pole in a dramatic qualifying session in Jeddah after Lando Norris crashed out; Verstappen pipped Oscar Piastri and George Russell; watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday at 6pm, with build-up from 4.30pm live on Sky Sports F1
Saturday 19 April 2025 19:27, UK
Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position after championship leader Lando Norris crashed out in a dramatic qualifying session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Verstappen pipped Oscar Piastri by 0.010s with an incredible lap, similar to his efforts two weeks ago when he converted a surprise pole into victory in Suzuka.
Norris will start in 10th after he spun and hit the wall in the first sector during the first runs in Q3, calling himself an "idiot" on the radio as he could lose the lead in the standings to Piastri or Verstappen in Sunday's race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 6pm.
Norris is just three points ahead of Piastri and eight points in front of Verstappen, who showed once again that he can never be counted out, even in a theoretically slower car than the McLaren.
George Russell was briefly on pole but settled for third ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli.
Carlos Sainz impressed for Williams in sixth, while Lewis Hamilton survived two elimination scares to qualify seventh.
Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda in eighth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly in ninth will be the first cars Norris will need to overtake in what could be a pivotal grand prix in the early stages of the title race.
Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying: Top 10
1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3) George Russell, Mercedes
4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
6) Carlos Sainz, Williams
7) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8) Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
9) Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10) Lando Norris, McLaren
More to follow...
Sky Sports F1's Saudi Arabian GP Schedule
Sunday April 20
- 1pm: F1 Academy Race 2
- 2.20pm: F2 Feature Race
- 4.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday
- 6pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX*
- 8pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag
*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event
