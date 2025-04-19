Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen takes stunning pole in Jeddah from Oscar Piastri after Lando Norris crashes

Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position after championship leader Lando Norris crashed out in a dramatic qualifying session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen pipped Oscar Piastri by 0.010s with an incredible lap, similar to his efforts two weeks ago when he converted a surprise pole into victory in Suzuka.

Norris will start in 10th after he spun and hit the wall in the first sector during the first runs in Q3, calling himself an "idiot" on the radio as he could lose the lead in the standings to Piastri or Verstappen in Sunday's race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 6pm.

Norris is just three points ahead of Piastri and eight points in front of Verstappen, who showed once again that he can never be counted out, even in a theoretically slower car than the McLaren.

George Russell was briefly on pole but settled for third ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Max Verstappen did just enough to beat McLaren driver Oscar Piastri to pole around Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Carlos Sainz impressed for Williams in sixth, while Lewis Hamilton survived two elimination scares to qualify seventh.

Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda in eighth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly in ninth will be the first cars Norris will need to overtake in what could be a pivotal grand prix in the early stages of the title race.

Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) George Russell, Mercedes



4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



5) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



6) Carlos Sainz, Williams



7) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



8) Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



9) Pierre Gasly, Alpine



10) Lando Norris, McLaren





More to follow...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Sunday April 20

1pm: F1 Academy Race 2

2.20pm: F2 Feature Race

4.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

6pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX*

8pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 completes its first triple-header of 2025 in Jeddah with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime