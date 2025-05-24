Monaco GP: Lando Norris on pole position from Charles Leclerc but exposed to new tyre change rules

Lando Norris will have a big opportunity to win his first Monaco Grand Prix as he starts on pole but a new tyre rule is set to cause "chaos" in Sunday's race.

Just five times in the last 21 years has the driver starting on pole not won F1's 'jewel in the crown', and Norris will need to overcome home hero Charles Leclerc, team-mate Oscar Piastri and the issue of two mandatory pit stops to avoid the short list of those who have not converted pole into victory.

After last year's almost processional race when the top 10 started and finished in the same positions with no overtakes, the FIA announced in February that the drivers would need to change tyres at least twice.

The rule will increase the focus on strategy and likely force the drivers to push harder, adding to the risk of crashing and causing a Safety Car.

"I think there'll be more opportunity for everyone. But that's the way it is. That's what Formula 1 has done, is to just try and put on more of a show," said Norris.

"Of course, in my position now, I probably don't agree with what's been done. But I'm not the one who makes the rules, so we'll see. But I think there is more opportunity for everyone, whether you are starting on pole or if you're starting last.

"I think you can be more optimistic, which is great for you guys, not so good for me. So let's wait and see."

Monaco GP Qualifying: Top 10 starting grid 1) Lando Norris, McLaren



2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



5) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



6) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



7) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



8) Esteban Ocon, Haas



9) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



10) Alex Albon, Williams

Leclerc will be looking to become the first driver since Nico Rosberg in 2015 to win the Monaco Grand Prix in consecutive years.

Should he keep up with Norris, the Ferrari driver will need to decide whether he tries to undercut the pole-sitter or go long and wait for a Safety Car to get a cheaper pit stop. This will be a high-speed game that everyone will be playing throughout the field.

"I think it's going to be a bit of chaos but we'll see how it plays out. I think there'll be a lot of strategy games, and we'll see who comes out on top," said Leclerc.

"But I think we might be under pressure of cars that we probably don't expect from the back, which might make everything interesting."

What if there is a red flag? Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins



"If we get two red flags, we still won't have any pit stops. Unless people have stopped before the red flag.



"Because the rules don't say you need to have two pit stops. The rules just say you need to run three sets of tyres.



"So, if we got a situation like last year, you had a red flag on lap one, that would be two of your sets.



"You'd only have to do one more pit stop after that. And if you get another red flag at some other point, then you don't have to do any more pit stops. So, it could still prevent you doing any pit stops."

Many, many scenarios

The list of scenarios is endless, but the key will be to stay out of traffic after pitting, while avoiding being undercut or overcut.

That is almost an impossible task if you are not in the top few positions and McLaren team principal Andrea Stella admits the consequences of two mandatory pit stops are "much wider than we thought initially".

"These implications also add the factor that, depending on you being at the front or you being at the back of the field, you can make significantly different choices," said Stella.

"And then, as a function of red flags, Safety Cars, teamwork, we may see cars helping each other on the same team. This may lead to very, very different scenarios.

"So, I think the strategy meeting that is actually happening during this media session, will be longer than usual because the scenarios to consider are definitely many more than what you normally consider - not only in Monaco, but in any other race that we need to prepare."

Will Piastri help Norris?

Piastri is 13 points ahead of Norris in the Drivers' Championship after seven rounds but that advantage could be almost wiped out if the British driver wins for the first time since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

One strategy that could be played out is teams using the second car to hold up drivers who have just pitted since it is very difficult to overtake.

Ferrari may look to this strategy option, for example, given Leclerc is second and Lewis Hamilton will start seventh after his three-place grid penalty for impeding Max Verstappen.

Piastri was asked whether he would help Norris to ensure McLaren win the race and first joked to his team-mate: "How much are you going to pay me?

"I mean, I want to win the race too. So let's see what happens. I think it's going to be a pretty chaotic race, but we'll see what happens."

Stella added: "We will always try to make decisions and let the race unfold in a natural way, so that our two drivers have their best opportunity to capitalise on their performance and on their efforts.

"I think we don't foresee any deviation from this natural evolution of the race, unless it's a benefit for both."

What will drivers at the back do?

It is expected that drivers starting towards the rear of the field will pit on the first lap to get rid of one of their pit stops, so they have clean air and can undercut several drivers.

The risk with this is a Safety Car at the wrong time will favour drivers who have not pitted, but it is a gamble worth taking, particularly for the Mercedes duo of George Russell in 14th and Kimi Antonelli in 15th after their dismal qualifying.

"I think you will see half of the drivers will go one direction, half will go in the other so there's not much you can do from this position," Russell told Sky Sports F1.

"Two pit stops for Monaco is not normal but two pit stops in many other races is very normal, so there's not going to be any revelations.

"We were preparing from the front few grid positions. We didn't have any strategy plans from P14 and P15. We are here now and that's not good."

