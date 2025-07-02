Max Verstappen: Mercedes will be motivated by landing blow to Red Bull with blockbuster signing, says Martin Brundle

Mercedes will be motivated by the fact that signing Max Verstappen from Red Bull would leave their Formula 1 rival in a "pretty dire" situation, according to Martin Brundle.

Mercedes driver George Russell told Sky Sports F1 at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix that his own contract extension was being held up because of the team's interest in Verstappen, before Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff admitted he was in "conversations" with the Dutchman's camp.

Sky in Italy then reported on Wednesday that Verstappen is open to the move and talks are intensifying ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1's Brundle said: "What do we know that's factual? George Russell has not been announced for next year, and that's highly unusual because he's doing a brilliant job for Mercedes.

"He's a long-standing Mercedes driver and he's picked up the mantle beautifully after Lewis Hamilton's exit. So, for him to be hanging there still without clarity as we head into the halfway point of the season is unusual.

"And nobody is absolutely, categorically denying that Max Verstappen is talking to Mercedes - that's Mercedes or team Verstappen, so something's up."

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season but is understood to have a release clause in his contract that would allow him to leave at the end of a season if he were to be outside the top four in the Drivers' Championship at the summer break.

He looks set to fall short in his attempt to claim a fifth successive drivers' title with McLaren dominating the 2025 season, but Verstappen is third - 36 points clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fifth - with three races to go until the summer break.

Brundle added: "You have a thing called the Contract Recognition Board in F1 where everybody's contract is lodged centrally in Switzerland, and any disputes are handled like that.

"But can you keep an unhappy driver in the seat?

"From Mercedes' point of view, it would not only give them the fastest driver on the grid right now, it also takes him away from Red Bull.

"And if you took Verstappen out of Red Bull's results in recent seasons, that would look pretty dire."

Would Mercedes risk pairing Antonelli with Verstappen?

In the event Mercedes were to sign Verstappen, they would need to release either Russell or his team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with both having come through the team's junior system.

Antonelli was fast-tracked into one of F1's most desirable seats this season at the age of just 18 following Lewis Hamilton's departure for Ferrari.

Brundle said: "I think Mercedes and Toto, in particular, are so invested in Kimi Antonelli as the future star, and I know that George has been making contact with other teams.

"Would they want to risk putting Antonelli, their future star, up against Max Verstappen? Max has broken a lot of team-mates because of speed.

"Would they want to lose George Russell? One of their own, who they manage.

"And Max comes with a little bit of baggage - it's not the easiest group to handle. And he's broken his team-mates.

We'll have to wait and see exactly how that plays out. But I can see why… if you're running a Formula 1 team and Verstappen is in the marketplace, you've got to consider hiring him."

