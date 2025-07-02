British GP: Max Verstappen ‘carrying’ Red Bull says McLaren chief Zak Brown amid Mercedes links
Zak Brown spoke to Sky Sports News about Max Verstappen after Sky Italy reported the Dutchman is open to joining Mercedes in 2026; watch the British Grand Prix this week with Sunday's race at 3pm, on Sky Sports and Sky Showcase
Wednesday 2 July 2025 19:42, UK
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says Red Bull would be behind sister team Racing Bulls without Max Verstappen amid fresh uncertainty over the Dutchman's future.
Sky in Italy reported on Wednesday that Verstappen is open to the move and talks are intensifying ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.
Mercedes driver George Russell told Sky Sports F1 at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix that his own contract extension was being delayed due to "ongoing conversations", which team principal Toto Wolff admitted were taking place "behind closed doors".
"I'm a believer of when there's smoke, there's fire. If everyone was committed to their seats, that's what they would be saying," Brown told Sky Sports News at McLaren's pre-Silverstone event at Trafalgar Square in London.
"The fact everyone's talking and no one is confirming anything, tells me there are conversations going on. I said a while ago I wouldn't be surprised to see Max in a Mercedes."
Verstappen, who is 61 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, has an unbeaten record against his team-mates Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda this year.
While the Dutchman has two pole positions and two wins, his team-mates had just three points-scoring finishes between them and Tsunoda is on a run of three consecutive Q1 eliminations.
Since returning to Racing Bulls, Lawson has been more comfortable in the car, with himself and Isack Hadjar outpacing Red Bull's Tsunoda.
Brown said: "Red Bull would be behind Racing Bulls [without Verstappen]. They have done a great job and have a great racing car. I think Max is carrying them at the moment."
The McLaren boss also told people to "stay tuned because there might be another chapter" in the Verstappen to Mercedes links.
Lando Norris, who has regularly gone wheel to wheel with Verstappen over the last 12 months, says the Dutchman will "decide where he thinks is best".
"I don't care where he goes. I appreciate Max as a competitor. He's a bit tough but I enjoy our battles together," he told Sky Sports News.
Horner: Verstappen speculation is a lot of noise
Verstappen signed a Red Bull contract in 2022 to stay with the team until 2028 but has been linked to Mercedes since last year.
The 27-year-old won a fourth successive drivers' title in 2024 but there was speculation over his Red Bull future amid several off-track issues at the team, including a feud between his father Jos Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner.
Speculation returned earlier this year, seemingly due to Red Bull's lack of performance against McLaren, and Verstappen not being able to fight for a record-equalling fifth consecutive title.
Horner told Sky Sports F1 at the weekend: "It is a lot of noise. I think Max gets quite annoyed by it. We are very clear with the contract that we have with Max until 2028.
"So, anything is entirely speculative that is being said, but we tend not to pay too much attention to it."
He added: "I can imagine that George is frustrated he hasn't been given a contract yet, but that's between him and his team.
"The situation with Max, we know clearly where we're at and obviously as does Max. Everything is subject to noise and, obviously, within any contract it remains confidential between the parties."
