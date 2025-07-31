Ferrari extend Fred Vasseur's contract with F1 team principal handed new multi-year deal ahead of Hungarian GP

Ferrari have extended Fred Vasseur's contract, handing a new multi-year deal to their team principal.

Vasseur has been in the post since the beginning of 2023 and was a key element in seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joining from Mercedes this season.

Vasseur said: "I'm grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation - it's a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver.

"Over the past 30 months, we've laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what's expected, and we're all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together."

Vasseur's future had been the subject of intense speculation after reports in Italian media earlier in the season claimed Ferrari were considering sacking the Frenchman.

"Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved," Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said. "It reflects our trust in Fred's leadership - a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.

"We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for."

Ferrari last won a Grand Prix in October and neither Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc has consistently been able to challenge the leading McLaren drivers this season.

Hamilton won the Chinese GP Sprint in March, but has yet to finish on the podium in a full-length race for his new team. Leclerc has recorded five podium finishes this season, including at last weekend's Belgian GP.

