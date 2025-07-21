Christian Horner: McLaren chief Zak Brown 'not surprised' by sacking of former Red Bull boss ahead of Belgian GP

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says he was "not surprised" by the sacking of Christian Horner after "a lot of drama" at Red Bull in the last two years.

Horner was removed as CEO and team principal of Red Bull three days after the British Grand Prix and replaced by Laurent Mekies after over 20 years in charge of the team.

Sky Sports News understands no reason was given to Horner for his sacking and the 51-year-old said the news came as a "shock".

"I'm maybe [surprised by] the timing, but not the result," Brown told Canadian TV channel TSN ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

"I think there's been a lot of drama there the last couple of years, and it doesn't seem like that drama has been calming down - maybe been getting worse.

"So, I'm not surprised, anytime in the middle of the season. But we're head down on our championship. They've got Max [Verstappen] still knocking on the door, so we've got to pay attention to that. But, yeah, tremendous amount of success they've had."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his sacking after 20 years as team principal, Christian Horner gave an emotional goodbye to the Red Bull staff and says it was the biggest privilege of his life

Horner, who joined Red Bull in 2005 as F1's youngest team principal, has faced a turbulent last 18 months on and off the track.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague were dismissed following two internal investigations, including an appeal, last year. Horner denied the accusations throughout.

McLaren have overtaken Red Bull as the dominant team in F1 while several high-profile figures have left the Milton Keynes outfit over the past 12 months, including legendary designer Adrian Newey to Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Sauber.

Verstappen's future has also been questioned with Mercedes confirming they are in talks with the Dutchman's camp over a shock move.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On The F1 Show, Ted Kravitz suggests Jos and Max Verstappen won the power struggle at Red Bull over Christian Horner, who has been sacked as team principal

As for Horner, Sky Sports News understands he is serving a period of garden leave until the end of this year, so a return to F1 will only take place as early as January 2026.

"Given his age and his history in motor racing, I'd be surprised if he didn't show up somewhere in motor racing," said Brown.

"But I don't know his other interests, whether he wants to go run a football team or what have you. So, we'll see."

Thursday July 24

1pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Belgian Grand Prix

Friday July 25

7.55am: F3 Practice

9.05am: F2 Practice

11am: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3pm: Belgian GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)

Saturday July 26

8.10am: F3 Sprint

10am: Belgian GP Sprint (lights out at 11am)

12.20pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

12.40pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Belgian GP Qualifying (session starts at 3pm)

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 27

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Belgian GP build-up*

2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered flag: Belgian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix as the Sprint format returns, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.