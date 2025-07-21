Christian Horner: McLaren chief Zak Brown 'not surprised' by sacking of former Red Bull boss ahead of Belgian GP
Christian Horner was sacked earlier this month by Red Bull and replaced by Laurent Mekies; McLaren's Zak Brown became a rival to Horner in recent years; watch every session of the Sprint weekend in Belgium from this Friday - live on Sky Sports F1
Monday 21 July 2025 12:38, UK
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says he was "not surprised" by the sacking of Christian Horner after "a lot of drama" at Red Bull in the last two years.
Horner was removed as CEO and team principal of Red Bull three days after the British Grand Prix and replaced by Laurent Mekies after over 20 years in charge of the team.
Sky Sports News understands no reason was given to Horner for his sacking and the 51-year-old said the news came as a "shock".
"I'm maybe [surprised by] the timing, but not the result," Brown told Canadian TV channel TSN ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.
"I think there's been a lot of drama there the last couple of years, and it doesn't seem like that drama has been calming down - maybe been getting worse.
"So, I'm not surprised, anytime in the middle of the season. But we're head down on our championship. They've got Max [Verstappen] still knocking on the door, so we've got to pay attention to that. But, yeah, tremendous amount of success they've had."
Horner, who joined Red Bull in 2005 as F1's youngest team principal, has faced a turbulent last 18 months on and off the track.
Allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague were dismissed following two internal investigations, including an appeal, last year. Horner denied the accusations throughout.
McLaren have overtaken Red Bull as the dominant team in F1 while several high-profile figures have left the Milton Keynes outfit over the past 12 months, including legendary designer Adrian Newey to Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Sauber.
Verstappen's future has also been questioned with Mercedes confirming they are in talks with the Dutchman's camp over a shock move.
As for Horner, Sky Sports News understands he is serving a period of garden leave until the end of this year, so a return to F1 will only take place as early as January 2026.
"Given his age and his history in motor racing, I'd be surprised if he didn't show up somewhere in motor racing," said Brown.
"But I don't know his other interests, whether he wants to go run a football team or what have you. So, we'll see."
