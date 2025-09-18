Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes driver reveals what Toto Wolff told him after 'underwhelming' public criticism

Kimi Antonelli admits he understood why Toto Wolff described his Italian Grand Prix showing as "underwhelming" and says he will use his Mercedes boss' criticism as "fuel" to improve in Baku this weekend.

Antonelli's first full home Grand Prix weekend in F1 at Monza ultimately proved disappointing on track, as he finished ninth from sixth on the grid, and ended with Wolff, Mercedes' team principal, publicly expressing frustration with the 19-year-old Italian's performance.

Antonelli had also beached his car for the second successive Friday practice, losing valuable race preparation time.

Asked about Wolff's comments for the first time ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Antonelli said he agreed with his team bosses' assessment.

"Well, I think I pretty much understand his comment," said Antonelli.

"You know, me and Toto are always very open with each other, and we talk to each other quite openly.

"I think it was mainly about the race. Qualifying was actually pretty good, despite the off in FP2. But then in the race, especially on the hard tyre, I struggled a little bit. Also, I made a mistake at the start. So I think it was mainly related to the race, which I agree wasn't the best.

"But I took it positively - as fuel to do even better for this weekend."

What has Wolff told Antonelli he wants to see from him?

After a steadily positive start to his F1 career at Mercedes, which included top-six finishes in five of his first six races and an impressive Sprint pole in Miami, Antonelli has struggled for results in Mercedes' W16 car in recent months.

Ninth place in Italy and a 10th place in Hungary are his only points-paying finishes in the six rounds since his maiden podium finish in Canada.

Asked what Wolff had told him he wants to see from him moving forward with eight races left this season, Antonelli said: "The conversation was pretty clear: he just wants me to have a clean weekend to regain the momentum I had.

"For example, in the first seven races of the season, because the European season has been quite tough, and now I'm really looking forward to the last part of the season again out of Europe - it's always a bit more calm and I have a bit more time for myself.

"I'm really looking forward to clean weekends and getting back the momentum, and that's what the team wants."

