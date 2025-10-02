Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver 'overwhelmed' by support after dog Roscoe died ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton says he has been "overwhelmed" by the support he's received after his dog Roscoe died earlier this week.

Having missed a tyre test event with his Ferrari team to remain by his dog's side, Hamilton announced on Monday that Roscoe had passed away the previous evening "in my arms" after being placed in a coma last week.

The 40-year-old adopted Roscoe in 2013, alongside a second bulldog, Coco, who died in 2020 due to a suspected heart attack.

"It's been amazing to see the support from so many people around the world. It's overwhelming to see how much Roscoe helped and touched people," said Hamilton ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

"The kind messages I've received have been uplifting. Anyone out there who knows how to lose a pet, they know how painful it is.

"I read somewhere that grief is the last act of love and I'm definitely feeling that."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hamilton took Roscoe to some races, including at the 2024 British Grand Prix where he ended a two-and-a-half-year run without a victory.

The Ferrari driver revealed his mum also lost her dog this summer and another friend lost theirs in September.

"I remind yourself that every day will get a bit better, just to cultivate a positive mental attitude through the tough phase," said Hamilton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Roscoe arrive with Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

"In a time where the world is relatively dark outside of this paddock. There's a lot of negativity. There's wars everywhere, there's conflicts everywhere, issues in governments and people are struggling. There's a bigger disparity between poor and rich.

"But through this experience, there is a lot of empathy, a lot of love and caring people which gives me a lot of hope for mankind. To experience that, that's what Roscoe has taught me."

Hamilton 'optimistic' about Singapore GP chances

Hamilton had a difficult weekend last time out in Baku after qualifying only 12th and finished eighth, over half a minute behind race-winner Max Verstappen.

He fared better in the previous two races though, qualifying just one tenth behind team-mate Charles Leclerc at Zandvoort and Monza, a significantly smaller deficit compared to races earlier this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz analyses Ferrari's woes in the 2025 F1 season so far...

"I feel optimistic. There's lots of positives to take from the last race. I'm definitely feeling better in the car," said Hamilton.

"This has been a track that's generally been good for me in the past. I'm really excited to try a Ferrari here for the first time and the different characteristics it has compared to my previous cars and see if we can execute better. If we can qualify better, we will have a much better result."

On paper, the tight confines of Singapore and the high reliance on traction should suit Ferrari's car. Leclerc took Ferrari's only pole position at the Hungaroring in August, another circuit where high a high downforce package is used.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hear the team radio as Lewis Hamilton did not end up letting Charles Leclerc past before the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, following a late Ferrari team order call

The hot temperatures will also favour Ferrari and four-time Singapore Grand Prix winner Hamilton is "positive" he can have a strong result.

"It's a track I've gone well at and I've started to feel a lot better in the car since the summer break. However, the results haven't shown that just yet but it's gonna happen. I'm hoping it will be this weekend," he said.

"Having known places like Baku, how the car reacts, hopefully I can start a couple steps ahead of the last race and I hope we can carry that through this weekend."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Friday October 3

8.05am: F1 Academy Practice

10am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice One (session starts at 10.30am)

11.55am: F1 Academy Qualifying

12.40pm: Team principals' press conference

1.45pm: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday October 4

7.55am: F1 Academy Race 1

10.15am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

1pm: Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

2pm: SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Quali Notebook

Sunday October 5

8.20am: F1 Academy Race 2

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

The 2025 Formula 1 title fight continues under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime