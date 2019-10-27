Lewis Hamilton conquers Mexican GP 'rollercoaster' to close in on six

Lewis Hamilton described winning on Mercedes' supposed bogey track as a "rollercoaster ride" after he moved to the brink of clinching his sixth F1 title, despite a "hair-raising" start to the race involving Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

One year after Mercedes finished over a minute adrift of winners Red Bull in Mexico, Hamilton unexpectedly won from third on the grid after expertly managing a one-stop strategy in a race of tactics and patience.

"Today was a surprise," said Hamilton, who is four points away from becoming world champion again in Austin next week.

"We've really struggled here for quite some time and we came into this weekend... it's quite a humbling experience because I'm not sure if people realise back home - I'm sure they do - but it's a real journey through the week.

"You arrive here and you go through your press and then on Friday we kind of knew we were on the back foot, which we genuinely were. But we kept working, kept our heads down, and obviously I didn't have Bono [Peter Bonnington] who I've had for seven years. He was here in spirit and I just really wanted to make him proud this weekend. And Marcus stepped up to the plate and did a great job.

"So it's quite emotional, the rollercoaster ride."

Hamilton's victory, his 10th of the season and the 83rd of his career, was all the more impressive as he overcame a "crazy" start when his Mercedes sustained damage in a clash with Max Verstappen at Turn Two.

"I actually got a decent start," recounted Hamilton.

"Seb's coming across, coming across, coming across [towards Turn One]. I had to avoid crashing with him. I was surrounded by other cars, braked into Turn One and then all of a sudden Max is alongside me.

"It was hair-raising!"

