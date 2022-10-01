Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

December 2022

December 2022

Saturday 31st December

Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 12:30 Manchester United
Home 100/30 13/5 Away 4/5
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Home 19/10 9/4 Away 29/20
Fulham 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Home 19/20 11/4 Away 13/5
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Everton
Home 1/12 9/1 Away 25/1
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Home 4/9 18/5 Away 11/2
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 17:30 Arsenal
Home 5/2 13/5 Away 1/1
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 0 0 13:00 Kelty Hearts
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 0 0 13:00 Dumbarton
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Spanish La Liga
Barcelona 0 0 13:00 Espanyol
Home 1/6 13/2 Away 14/1
Real Sociedad 0 0 15:15 Osasuna
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 16/5
Villarreal 0 0 15:15 Valencia
Home 10/11 13/5 Away 29/10
Chinese Super League
Chengdu Rongcheng 3 0 07:00 Dalian Yifang FT
Guangzhou R&F 1 4 07:00 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FT
Hangzhou Greentown 4 0 07:00 Wuhan Zall FT
Meizhou Hakka 1 0 07:00 Guangzhou Evergrande FT
Shanghai SIPG 4 0 07:00 Changchun Yatai FT
Welsh Premier League
Airbus UK Broughton 0 0 14:30 The New Saints FC
Flint Town United 0 0 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads

