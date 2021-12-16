Newcastle out to snatch Dusan Vlahovic from under noses of Premier League rivals - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...
DAILY EXPRESS
Newcastle United are hoping to flex their transfer muscles against the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United and beat them to the signing of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in a deal that could top £100m.
Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have reportedly told their agents to find new clubs for them in January.
Juan Martin del Potro hopes to return to competitive tennis in February after a knee injury which has kept him sidelined since the summer of 2019.
THE SUN
Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on Hakim Ziyech's situation at Chelsea, where he is reported to be unhappy with his amount of playing time.
Dean Henderson is ready to leave Manchester United and could do so in January as rumours about interest from Dutch giants Ajax continue to swirl.
Barcelona's hopes of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could depend on him keeping a promise he made to his grandfather that he would one day play for their fierce rivals Real Madrid.
DAILY MAIL
Xavi has told his Barcelona bosses not to pursue a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after meeting with his agent Mino Raiola.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal are interested in Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, along with Barcelona and Juventus, according to a report in Spain.
DAILY STAR
Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson had to be treated for a head injury in hospital after a clash with an opponent while he was playing for Belgian side OH Leuven.
DAILY RECORD
Rangers are facing fresh competition from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin for the signature of Bologna winger Andreas Skov Olsen.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
St Johnstone target Daniel Cleary has announced he will be leaving his current club Dundalk.