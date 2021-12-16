Coronavirus: Five Premier League games postponed this weekend due to Covid outbreaks

Five Premier League games due to take place this weekend have been postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Following the announcement on Thursday morning that Manchester United's game against Brighton on Saturday was off, the Premier League later confirmed four more fixtures would be postponed:

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday December 18, 3pm

Watford v Crystal Palace - Saturday December 18, 3pm

West Ham United vs Norwich City - Saturday December 18, 3pm

Everton vs Leicester City - Sunday December 19, 12pm

It now means five of the 10 matches scheduled for the weekend have been scratched from the schedule with the only games set to take place on Saturday now being Aston Villa's home game against Burnley and Leeds vs Arsenal.

However, the Premier League is still resisting a complete suspension of the weekend programme and said in a statement: "All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned."

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.