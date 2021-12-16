Leicester vs Tottenham: Premier League fixture postponed following Covid-19 outbreak

Tottenham's Premier League match against Leicester on Thursday has been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, Sky Sports News has been told.

It is the third consecutive postponement involving Tottenham, after their Europa Conference League match against Rennes and last weekend's Premier League game against Brighton were also called off.

Those postponements came after a total of eight players and five members of staff tested positive at the north London club had tested positive for Covid-19.

Leicester are also dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, with manager Brendan Rodgers having said on Wednesday that he was "disappointed" the Premier League had rejected a request from the Foxes for the fixture to be postponed.

The postponement comes hours after Brentford head coach Thomas Frank called on the Premier League to suspend this weekend's round of fixtures, with several top-flight clubs struggling to contain Covid-19 outbreaks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Rodgers says he was disappointed the Premier League refused their request to postpone the game against Tottenham due to the absence of nine players.

Manchester United's trip to Brentford on Tuesday and Watford's visit to Burnley are the other Premier League games that have so far been called off this week.

Chelsea are due to face Everton on Thursday evening, while Liverpool are set to host Newcastle in the two remaining matches in this round of Premier League fixtures.

Rodgers said in his pre-match press conference that his side had been a "big doubt" to take the field for their 4-0 victory over Newcastle on Sunday, and that he was without nine first-team players through a mixture of Covid and illness going into the Spurs game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham boss Antonio Conte confirmed some players have returned to training after isolating, but they must be patient as they build up their fitness.

Meanwhile, Spurs boss Antonio Conte said on Wednesday that Tottenham had asked for the match to be postponed to allow them to play the Europa Conference League match against Rennes that they had been forced to delay last week.

More to follow...

