Coronavirus: Thomas Frank wants all Premier League fixtures this weekend postponed to 'break the chain' on Covid

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants this weekend's full round of Premier League fixtures postponed to "break the chain" on the current Covid crisis.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Southampton on Saturday, Frank said he had been in touch with the Premier League, as well as other managers in the league who he said are in agreement.

Frank was told mid-press conference that there were four additional positive Covid-19 cases within the Brentford camp, taking the total among players at staff at the club to 13.

Brentford's clash with Manchester United on Tuesday was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the United camp, and Frank feels drastic action is needed to ensure the problem does not get any worse.

"We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend," he said on Thursday morning.

"Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

"To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain."

Frank believes a decision to halt this weekend's round of top-flight fixtures could be enough to sure the busy festive programme will be able to go ahead largely as planned.

"We fully respect that we want to play and it is important football keeps going, and this way we can make sure Boxing Day keeps going, I'm 100 per cent sure of that," added Frank.

"This Omicron variant is running like wildfire around the world and I think we need to do all we can to protect and avoid it. I think we can do a lot by closing down training grounds for three, four or five days, and then we can go again."

Burnley's clash with Watford was postponed - with the announcement coming just two and a half hours before the scheduled kick-off time - due to an outbreak in the Hornets' squad.

Clarets defender Matt Lowton was asked at a press conference on Thursday what he made of Frank's suggestion, and he said: "I'm not sure to be honest.

"From my point of view, I just want to play football. I think from a player's point of view, we want to play - we want to come to the weekend and have the game (at Aston Villa on Saturday), have the buzz, that's what we've trained for

all week.

"But obviously the safety of players, fans and things like that is paramount. So hopefully the game can go ahead, but I can see why - I suppose if they did call it like that, you can see where they are coming from. Hopefully we can go ahead as safely as possible."

Which games have already been called off?

Three Premier League games have been called off inside four days so far but a string of fixtures across other competitions have also been postponed.

Tottenham vs Rennes - Thursday December 9 - Europa Conference League

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday December 12 - Premier League

Sheffield Utd vs QPR - Monday December 13 - Championship

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday December 14 - Premier League

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday December 15 - Premier League

Man City Women vs Leicester City Women - Wednesday December 15 - League Cup

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday December 16 - Premier League

QPR vs Swansea - Saturday December 18 - Championship

Reading vs Luton - Saturday December 18 - Championship

Millwall vs Preston - Saturday December 18 - Championship

Gillingham vs Crewe - Saturday December 18 - League One

Crawley vs Oldham - Saturday December 18 - League Two

Barrow vs Northampton - Saturday December 18 - League Two

The 2021/22 Premier League handbook includes Covid protocols, and states the Premier League's board will "only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances".

The board make calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club have 14 or more players from their squad list available.

Graham Potter revealed Brighton were unsuccessful in getting their trip to Wolves - a 1-0 defeat - postponed, while Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his "disappointment" at the Premier League's refusal to postpone his side's match with Tottenham on Thursday as the club deal with a Covid-19 outbreak - 24 hours before the game was eventually called off.

Saturday

Manchester United vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Southampton vs Brentford

Watford vs Crystal Palace

West Ham vs Norwich

Leeds vs Arsenal

Sunday

Everton vs Leicester

Wolves vs Chelsea

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Tuesday

Arsenal vs Sunderland

Wednesday