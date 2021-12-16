Man Utd vs Brighton postponed but Premier League intends to continue fixture schedule 'where safely possible'

Manchester United's home game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, but the Premier League intends to "continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible".

The Premier League made the decision to call off the match based on "guidance from medical advisors" following a coronavirus outbreak among United's squad and backroom staff.

Training operations at the club's Carrington complex have also been suspended for "a short period" to help reduce the risk of further transmission.

The Premier League have confirmed that Saturday's fixture with Brighton has been postponed.#MUFC | #MUNBHA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 16, 2021

Sky Sports News has been told United boss Ralf Rangnick had just nine first-team players available for Tuesday's game at Brentford - which was also postponed - because of Covid isolation and injury, with that figure reduced to seven ahead of Brighton's trip to Old Trafford.

A club statement read: "Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Brighton, scheduled for Saturday 18 December at 12:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

"The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to Covid-19, the Club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

"We will also suspend football training operations at The Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission.

"We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused to fans by the postponement."

The postponement of United's game against Brighton comes hours after Brentford head coach Thomas Frank called on the Premier League to suspend this weekend's round of fixtures, with several top-flight clubs struggling to contain Covid-19 outbreaks as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant spreads across the country.

Watford's visit to Burnley and Leicester's home match against Tottenham have also been called off this week.

Premier League resisting calls to suspend action

The number of postponed weekend matches across England's top four divisions reached double figures by 3pm on Thursday, with the EFL announcing stricter Covid protocols including increased testing.

However, the Premier League is resisting calls to suspend all matches. In confirming the postponement of a second Manchester United match, a statement read: "It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week.

"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the league's intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority."

Brighton scale back operations

Following the postponement of Saturday's match at Old Trafford, Brighton have decided to scale back operations at the club's Amex Stadium and training ground.

Brighton's request to rearrange Wednesday's clash with Wolves following their own Covid-19 and injury crisis was rejected by the Premier League.

Brighton's first-team players will train on Friday before taking a two-day break. Training will then resume on Monday morning and Amex-based staff will return on Wednesday to begin preparations for the side's Boxing Day fixture against Brentford.

Brighton deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said: "With the Manchester United match postponed, we have taken this measure to scale back operations at both sites.

"With the exception of those who cannot work from home, such as security or grounds maintenance, all staff will work from home for a period of time, to limit any potential transmission.

"We are also asking all staff to take a sensible approach and limit their own social and other interactions."

What are the Premier League rules around postponements?

The 2021/22 Premier League handbook includes Covid protocols, and states the Premier League board will "only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances".

The board make calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance, the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club have 14 or more players from their squad list available.

In a statement, the Premier League added it would "assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

"The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with."