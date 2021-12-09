Tottenham's Premier League match against Brighton postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Tottenham's Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday has been postponed after a widespread coronavirus outbreak at the north London club.

Spurs' Europa Conference League match against Rennes was called off earlier on Thursday after eight players and five members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Premier League Board granted a request from Tottenham for their match at the Amex Stadium to be rearranged following a meeting on Thursday.

"The Premier League Board has taken the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority," the Premier League said in a statement.

A date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.

On Wednesday, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte said he was "scared" by the club's ongoing outbreak and described the situation as "serious" which has led to their first-team training centre being closed.

A Spurs statement read: "We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.

"We should also like to thank both clubs for their understanding during these challenging times."

No decision has yet been made on whether Tottenham's game at Leicester on December 16 will go ahead. Spurs then host Liverpool on December 19 ahead of a home Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham three days later.

The Premier League will continue to follow Government guidance. Players and staff who test positive will isolate for 10 days - with no sporting exception.

Premier League clubs have reverted to 'emergency Covid protocols' for first-team squads around training grounds and stadiums, which includes social distancing, mask wearing and treatment no longer than 15 mins per session.

Clubs with high vaccination rates were given the option to relax protocols this season.