Tottenham hit by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Europa Conference League clash with Rennes

Tottenham have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League match against Rennes.

Up to six Tottenham first-team players and two members of backroom staff are believed to have tested positive for Covid, and Spurs are waiting for the results of PCR tests to confirm the extent of the problem.

The outbreak could have a significant impact on Spurs' upcoming fixtures with a busy festive period ahead.

After facing Rennes, Antonio Conte's side return to Premier League action with a trip to Brighton on Sunday, before they travel to Leicester City next Thursday and host Liverpool on December 19, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

