Tottenham vs Rennes postponed after Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs

Tottenham's Europa Conference League match against Rennes is off after Spurs confirmed at least eight of their players had tested positive for Covid-19.

UEFA confirmed the fixture will not take place as planned on Thursday, despite regulations usually meaning matches cannot be postponed unless a club has fewer than 13 players or no registered goalkeeper available.

"Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course," Tottenham said in a statement.

Tottenham have also been advised to close the first-team area of its training ground "in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff".

All other areas of their training centre remain operational.

