Ousmane Dembele set for summer Premier League move with no Barcelona agreement - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are close to giving up on hopes that Ousmane Dembele will sign a new contract and expect to lose him to the Premier League in the summer.

Image: Ousmane Dembele looks like leaving Barcelona in the summer

Manchester United are plotting a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria who has also attracted interest from Liverpool.

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who will then be entering the final year of his contract.

Georginio Wijnaldum is reported to have become "isolated" at Paris Saint-Germain because of speculation surrounding his future.

Image: Lukasz Fabianski is poised to sign a new West Ham contract

Lukasz Fabianski is set to sign a new one-year deal with West Ham to remain part of their goalkeeper team next season.

Sunderland are set to make a move for Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Team GB athletes have been told not to take mobiles to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics because of fears over spying and will instead be provided with throw-away phones.

THE SUN

Chelsea have revived their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and are also looking at fellow Frenchmen Presnel Kimpemba and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Image: Jules Kounde is set for more interest from Stamford Bridge

Newcastle are trying pull off an audacious £80m swoop for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Massimiliano Allegri was "one step" from becoming Real Madrid manager when Zinedine Zidane left his role last year.

Chelsea are recalling midfielder Kenedy from his loan spell in Brazil with Flamengo because of their injury crisis.

Arsenal and West Ham are battling it out for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic.

Image: Could Antonio Rudiger now be staying at Chelsea?

DAILY MAIL

Antonio Rudiger could perform a U-turn and stay at Chelsea on fresh terms, according to a report in Germany.

Newcastle have launched a fresh bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos and want him on board in time to face Watford this weekend.

Everton have been handed a timely boost with the return to training of key players Richarlison and Yerry Mina.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are targeting young Brazil left-back Abner Vinicius who plays for Athletico Paranaense.

Image: Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season but Barcelona wanted a longer deal

DAILY STAR

Manchester City are ready to try and tempt Flamengo sensation Matheus Franca to come to the Premier League but the teenage midfielder has an £83m release clause.

Barcelona initially wanted Philippe Coutinho's loan deal with Aston Villa to run until the end of the 2022/23 season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona could offload Memphis Depay in a swap deal with Juventus for Alvaro Morata.

Samuel Umtiti could still leave Barcelona for Newcastle United this month despite signing a new contract earlier this week, which was designed mainly to allow the club to register Ferran Torres.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers tried to make a last-ditch move to sign Arsenal defender Harry Clarke on a permanent deal before he completed his loan switch to Hibs.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have leap-frogged Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United in the race to sign Hearts defender John Souttar.