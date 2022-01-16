Erling Haaland: Real Madrid ready £292m transfer package to sign Borussia Dortmund striker - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid are preparing a financial package totalling £292m in order to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

Barcelona have ramped up their pursuit of Brazilian Endrick amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Premier League chiefs are facing a bitter civil war with clubs over Covid postponements, as rival clubs are furious over Arsenal getting their game at Tottenham called off on Sunday, with several complaining the rules are being abused and decisions favour the big clubs.

Arsenal are eyeing a potential January move for Nottingham Forest's on-loan Djed Spence with Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan also watching developments.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Everton want Roberto Martinez as their next manager, possibly on an interim basis until the end of the season, following the sacking of Rafael Benitez after less than 200 days in charge.

THE SUN

Borussia Dortmund have been left 'surprised' by Erling Haaland's claim he has been set a deadline to decide his future.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is confident that Andy Carroll will stay at the Championship strugglers.

Swiss centre-half Fabian Schar is a shock target for French side Bordeaux.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is ready to fight Burnley for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil.

Mike Ashley is planning talks with Steve Gibson and the Football League to solve problems between Derby and Middlesbrough.

DAILY MAIL

Kylian Mbappe gave fans a sign that he is growing increasingly frustrated with life in France as lost his temper with a referee during PSG's victory over Brest on Saturday.

THE TIMES

The Premier League has no immediate plans to review its rules on match postponements due to Covid-19 despite the furore surrounding the decision to call off the north London derby.

DAILY RECORD

St Mirren will resurrect their interest in Hibs playmaker Scott Allan if Jamie McGrath leaves Paisley this month.

Dundee United are trying to clinch a six-figure deal for Motherwell forward Tony Watt before the Premiership restart.

Former Celtic defender Leo Hjelde admits he was told to lose weight when he arrived at Leeds United in the summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic chiefs feared Leigh Griffiths would be an unwanted distraction if he returned to Parkhead.