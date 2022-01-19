Newcastle make Jesse Lingard approach as Man Utd midfielder reaches last six months of contract

Newcastle have made an approach to Manchester United for Jesse Lingard, who is out of contract in the summer and has no interest in renewing his deal at Old Trafford.

Lingard is believed to be interested in considering any offer from Newcastle, and could favour a permanent switch to St James' Park.

The 29-year-old has a good friendship with Kieran Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid this month, and is understood to be impressed by the club's ability to attract a player of his calibre.

However, Lingard is currently able to speak to foreign sides about a pre-contract agreement, and any offer from Newcastle would need to reflect the fact he is able to join a new club for free in the summer.

The Magpies' bid could be helped by the fact they are not competing with United for a position in the top four, meaning Ralf Rangnick's side would not be strengthening a rival if they sanctioned his departure.

United's top-four competitors Tottenham have also approached Lingard's representatives over a transfer in the summer.

The midfielder was told by former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would feature regularly for the side this season, but he started just once under the Norwegian before he was sacked in November.

Lingard's fortunes have not improved under Rangnick, who has also started the midfielder only once since replacing Solskjaer.

Lingard's lack of game time contributed to his absence from the England squad for their most recent matches in November, after which he expressed his desire to play regular football ahead of the World Cup this winter.

Lingard's struggles this campaign are in stark contrast to the second half of the 2020/21 season, when he scored nine times in 16 games during an impressive loan spell at West Ham.

Carlos wants to join Newcastle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol reports that Diego Carlos has officially asked to leave Sevilla and is set on a move to Newcastle

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has told the club he wants to leave this month to join Newcastle.

The Brazilian is writing a transfer request to send to the club's manager and president after Newcastle had submitted a bid for him earlier this month.

Sevilla are willing to do business with Newcastle at the right price, but the Magpies will not pay over the odds for the 28-year-old and have other centre-back targets.

Newcastle are hoping to sign two central defenders this January.

The Premier League club retain a strong interest in Benoit Badiashile, but a deal for the Monaco defender is now looking unlikely after he sustained an injury during his side's draw with Nantes.

Sky in Italy: Newcastle fail in Zapata bid

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"Our colleagues at Sky in Italy are also reporting Newcastle have tried to sign Duvan Zapata, the Atalanta striker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle are edging closer to signing Sevilla's Diego Carlos and have expressed an interest in a loan move for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata

"They're saying Newcastle's offer was €5m for a loan, with an option to buy for €26m.

"Sky Italia are saying the operation was 'impossible' with these figures, and Atalanta will only change their minds should Newcastle come back with an increased offer."

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

