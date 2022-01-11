Jesse Lingard: Tottenham approach Man Utd midfielder's representatives over summer transfer

Tottenham are keen to sign Jesse Lingard and have approached his representatives about a summer move.

Lingard is currently out of favour at Manchester United and his contract is due to expire at the end of the season, when he could join Spurs on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old was told by former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would feature regularly for the side this season, but he started just once under the Norwegian before he was sacked in November.

Lingard's fortunes have not improved under Ralf Rangnick, who has also started the midfielder only once since replacing Solskjaer.

Lingard's lack of game time contributed to his absence from the England squad for their most recent matches in November, after which he expressed his desire to play regular football ahead of the World Cup this winter.

Lingard's struggles this campaign are in stark contrast to the second half of the 2020/21 season, when he scored nine times in 16 games during an impressive loan spell at West Ham.

Spurs' interest comes after Antonio Conte - who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as manager in November - spoke of his desire to improve the squad he inherited.

The ex-Chelsea boss has made it clear that he believes Spurs are lagging behind their rivals, and said after their defeat to his former club last week that they are in need of a "rebuild".

Conte is keen to sign a right wing-back and a striker this month. Spurs have a strong interest in Adama Traore, with reports suggesting he is being earmarked for the right wing-back role.

A number of players could also depart Spurs during the January window. Ajax have had a £15m bid for Steven Bergwijn rejected, but they remain in talks with Spurs over a deal for the forward.

Spurs have also held talks over an exit for Tanguy Ndombele, who was jeered by his own supporters during their FA Cup win over Morecambe at the weekend. Italian and Spanish clubs are interested in the midfielder.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tanguy Ndombele's future at Tottenham is in doubt after the midfielder was booed by Spurs supporters in Sunday's FA Cup win against Morecambe

Dele Alli and Matt Doherty could also be leaving north London, with Spurs open to offers for the pair.

Antonio Conte says he has held productive talks with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about players he wants to bring to Tottenham.

Conte has made an assessment of his squad's capabilities and says recruitment decisions now lay in the hands of others at the club.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg visit of Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, Conte said: "First of all we have spoken about the situation. It was a good meeting because the owner and (Fabio) Paratici, they started together this season.

"I came in the middle. For sure, they know the situation better than me. It was a good meeting to tell them my thoughts after the two months I spent in Tottenham.

"What I want? I spoke with the club and I have my thoughts about the situation and I think the most important thing is the club must decide the best way to go.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antonio Conte says there are many problems to solve at Spurs and his job is to make sure that he is getting the best from his players amid continued transfer rumours

"I don't have expectations. I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, the best possible way is to get the most out of my players and working with squad.

"That is the only way I can improve the situation and the squad. The club knows very well our situation and have to take the best decision.

"I don't know [about other clubs' transfer plans for January]. I have said to the club my vision and what I have found here. After this the club has to decide the best way the club has to go. I'm a coach and I teach football and try to improve players and the level of this squad.

"Then we'll see the decision of the club, if there is the possibility [to improve] or not. For me, it is important to be honest with the club about my vision, expectation and what I have found and how we can improve."

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Tottenham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Tottenham latest? Bookmark our Tottenham news page, check out Tottenham's fixtures and Tottenham's latest results, watch Tottenham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Tottenham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Tottenham as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.