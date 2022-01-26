Arsenal transfer news: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left out of squad for Dubai training camp

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of Arsenal's squad for their training camp in Dubai and will instead remain in London to keep up his fitness.

The forward has not played for the Gunners since their 2-1 defeat at Everton on December 6 following a disciplinary issue, which also saw him stripped of the captaincy.

Arsenal will consider offers for Aubameyang before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, and he would prefer a move to a European club.

A number of sides, including Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and AC Milan, are interested.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are the only club to have made a firm offer for Aubameyang, though. They are willing to take the 32-year-old on loan with an obligation to buy.

Aubameyang, who has 18 months remaining on his contract, has scored seven goals in 15 games for Arsenal this season.

The Gabon international recently returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations for medical examinations after being diagnosed with heart lesions following a positive coronavirus test.

However, after further checks he said: "My heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy".

Arsenal next fixture is away to Wolves on February 10, which has afforded Mikel Arteta's side the time to travel to Dubai for some warm-weather training.

Arsenal look set to miss out on the signing of Dusan Vlahovic after Juventus agreed a £62.8m fee with Fiorentina for the striker, according to Sky in Italy.

The Gunners had a strong interest in the Serbia international amid doubts over the future of Aubameyang. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also out of contract at the end of the season.

Tottenham were also interested in Vlahovic, but the 21-year-old is keen to join Juventus.

Fiorentina want to sell Vlahovic this month to maximise their profit, as he has just 18 months remaining on his contract.

'Vlahovic only wanted Juventus move'

Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show Dusan Vlahovic only ever had eyes for Juventus...

"Arsenal were interested but Sky in Italy are now reporting a €75m deal has been agreed between Juventus and Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahovic.

"It's thought that Vlahovic only wanted to go to Juventus. Fiorentina probably would not want to do business with Juventus - there is a big, big rivalry there. They probably wanted to direct Vlahovic towards the English offers.

"The Fiorentina hierarchy have been very public about being open to selling Vlahovic in this transfer window, but they were also very public in saying, 'the agent and player are not coming back to us'. I think it was Fiorentina's way of putting the onus on Vlahovic, because they know the fans will be very disappointed to see him go to Juventus.

"But Fiorentina have been a bit hamstrung with this because he's only got 18 months left on his contract. They have offered him a new deal which would have made him the highest-paid player in Fiorentina's history. He didn't want to sign it."

