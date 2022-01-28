Raphinha: West Ham one of several clubs interested in Leeds winger

A number of clubs, including West Ham, are interested in Leeds winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian's contract talks with Leeds are said to be positive, with his current deal running until 2024.

But Sky Sports News are told West Ham are keeping an eye on his situation while those contract talks are ongoing.

More to follow...

