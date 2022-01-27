Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ecuador vs Brazil. FIFA World Cup South American Qualifying Tournament.

Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

Ecuador 1

    Brazil 1

      Ecuador 1-1 Brazil: VAR saves Alisson twice after two red cards in Brazil draw

      Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson sent off twice against Ecuador only to see both red cards rescinded after consultation with the VAR; Casemiro put Brazil ahead early on but Felix Torres snatches late draw for hosts; Ecuador 'keeper shown red card with Spurs' Emerson Royal sent off for Brazil

      Thursday 27 January 2022 23:52, UK

      Goalkeeper Alisson was sent off twice only for the VAR to rescind both red cards as Brazil were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in an action-packed World Cup qualifier.

      Felix Torres' header 15 minutes from time cancelled out an early Casemiro strike as Ecuador were forced to dig deep to earn a share of the spoils.

      The feisty clash saw both sides have a player sent off inside the first 20 minutes and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson shown a red card on two occasions only for both to be rescinded after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

      Ecuador will feel aggrieved at having a goal chalked off and two penalty awards rescinded by the VAR - including one in second-half stoppage time - but they got just reward for their resilience when Torres headed home from a corner.

      Casemiro had put Brazil ahead after five minutes when he hammered home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

      That was followed by a red card for Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez for a reckless challenge after 15 minutes before Brazil fullback Emerson Royal was dismissed for a second yellow card following a clumsy challenge five minutes later.

      The five-times world champions have already qualified for this year's finals in Qatar along with Argentina, who are playing away to Chile later on Thursday.

      Ecuador are third in the 10-nation South American qualifying standings with 24 points from 15 games, seven points ahead of Colombia and Peru, who have a game in hand.

      The top four qualify automatically for the World Cup while the fifth-placed side go into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation.

