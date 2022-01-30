Kalvin Phillips: West Ham bid £50m for Leeds midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

West Ham are making a record-breaking £50m bid to team up Kalvin Phillips with his England buddy Declan Rice.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined a Manchester United WhatsApp group in a bid to unify the Old Trafford dressing room.

Liverpool's forgotten man Divock Origi is at the centre of a three-club tug-of-war, with Italian giants Fiorentina and Atalanta taking on Burnley.

West Ham star Issa Diop has emerged as the latest name on Newcastle's transfer radar.

Wolves are making a surprise bid to sign Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore in an £8m deal.

Boubakar Kouyate could earn a Premier League switch after his top Africa Cup of Nations performances - with Leicester watching him.

Luke Plange is wanted by Crystal Palace who hope to do a bargain £300,000 deal with cash-strapped Derby for their young striker.

Mesut Ozil's agent Dr Erkut Sogut says FIFA will wreck lives if they introduce controversial fee caps for agents.

Ipswich's teenage whizkid Tyreece Simpson is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Championship trio Cardiff, Hull and Barnsley.

Frank Lampard will make a running start as the new Everton boss with Dele Alli his first target.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are in talks with Bordeaux over a loan deal for defender Phil Jones.

Liverpool target Luis Diaz underwent his medicals in Argentina on Saturday evening as he closed on a £37m transfer from Porto.

Liverpool have made a direct appeal to Sadio Mane not to risk his health by playing in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday night.

Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement with Juventus over a loan move for Dejan Kulusevski, with the deal set to be finalised in the next 24 hours.

Burnley are closing on the £12m transfer of Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg after productive talks on Saturday.

Chelsea assistant coaches Joe Edwards and Anthony Barry are expected to join Frank Lampard at Goodison Park if he is unveiled as the new Everton manager but Jody Morris won't join him as his assistant.

Ruben Dias has controversially picked Scott Carson ahead of Ederson in his dream Manchester City five-a-side team - despite the backup goalkeeper only making one appearance in two-and-a-half years at the club.

Brentford have asked about Philadelphia Union wing-back Kai Wagner.

Arsenal target Alexander Isak has been spotted in London as the transfer deadline looms.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool have got Luis Diaz for half the price after sealing a stunning £50m deal with Porto for the Colombian winger.

Manchester City's ­capture of Argentine Julian Alvarez has paved the way for Edinson Cavani to join Buenos Aires giants River Plate when he leaves Manchester United in the summer.

Arsenal could earn some compensation for Eddie Nketiah, even if he leaves the club on a free transfer in the summer.

THE OBSERVER

West Ham's determination to strengthen their squad this month has seen them make offers for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, but they have both been turned down.

Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Erling Haaland is delaying a decision on his future to buy Barcelona time to raise the £300m required to sign him.

Manchester City will reluctantly listen to offers for Raheem Sterling this summer - if they fail to agree a new deal with him by then.

Arsenal's chances of landing Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer have been rocked by Frank Lampard's imminent appointment as Everton boss.

Newcastle are weighing up a late big-money bid for Wolves captain Conor Coady as they are willing to pay in excess of £25m to sign the England international.

SUNDAY MAIL

Shaun Maloney insists he'll work flat out to sign a replacement for Martin Boyle before transfer deadline after admitting Hibs lost control against Livingston.