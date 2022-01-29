Brighton expected to complete signings of Deniz Undav and Paraguayan forward Julio Enciso

Brighton are expected to complete the signing of striker Deniz Undav from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise on transfer Deadline Day.

Sky Sports News exclusively reported on Friday that the 25-year-old will remain on loan in Belgium for the remainder of the current season before joining up with Brighton in the summer.

Union Saint-Gilloise are leading the Belgian league with the club hoping Undav's goals can keep them top of the table and fire them to the league title.

Undav has 18 goals in just 24 appearances in the league this season. He joined Union SG from German lower league side Meppen in 2020.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom is co-owner of the Belgian club.

Brighton have two players currently on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise - 18-year-old Poland international Kacper Koslowski, who was signed early in the January window, and Japan international Kaoru Mitoma.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton boss Graham Potter said earlier this month he's confident Yves Bissouma will remain at The Amex after the midfielder was linked with Aston Villa

Brighton also remain on course to complete the signing of teenage Paraguay international Julio Enciso before the transfer window shuts.

The 18-year-old, who can play as a winger or as a second striker, is due to sign from Libertad for a fee believed to be in the region of around £6m.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Brighton game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Brighton latest? Bookmark our Brighton news page, check out Brighton's fixtures and Brighton's latest results, watch Brighton goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Brighton games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Brighton as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.