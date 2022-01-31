Bournemouth transfer news: Todd Cantwell signs for Championship club on loan from Norwich City

Bournemouth have signed Todd Cantwell on loan from Norwich until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old becomes the Cherries' fifth signing of Deadline Day, following the arrivals of Freddie Woodman, Nathaniel Phillips, Kieffer Moore and Siriki Dembele.

Speaking to Bournemouth's website, chief executive Neill Blake said: "We are delighted with the business we have done today and in the window as a whole.

"We have signed five excellent players who add significant quality to our squad. All of those coming into the club today perfectly fit the profile of player we were looking for, and I've no doubt they will hit the ground running here.

"As with James Hill and Ethan Laird earlier this month, these players had many other options but have chosen to join us which speaks volumes for the club, Scott Parker and the direction we are moving in."

Image: Nathaniel Phillips has joined Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool

Woodman and Phillips arrived on loan from Newcastle and Liverpool respectively, while Moore signed from Cardiff and Dembele came in from Peterborough on permanent deals.

Cantwell attracted interest from a variety of clubs this month, with Olympiacos and Granada just two of the sides that were keen to sign the midfielder.

Newcastle and one other Premier League club were keen on the former England U21 international, but Norwich were unwilling to allow him to move to another top-flight side.

Cantwell's contract at Carrow Road is due to expire at the end of the season, but Norwich have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Cantwell enjoyed an impressive debut Premier League season during the 2019/20 campaign, despite Norwich's relegation back to the Championship.

He was also instrumental in the Canaries' return to the top flight last season, but has fallen out of favour this term, starting just five matches.

