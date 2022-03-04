UK and Ireland set to land Euro 2028 hosting rights with no rival bids emerging - paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The 2028 European Championship is set to take place in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland with the joint hosts to be handed the tournament without facing competition from other bids.

Declan Rice admits he is desperate to play Champions League football 'as urgent as possible' amid West Ham's battle for a place in the top four this season.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss is being driven to buy Premier League side Chelsea by his lack of respect for Russian owner Roman Abramovich - despite not having a footballing background, according to reports.

PSG have slapped a £21m price tag on Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard eyes the former Liverpool man.

THE SUN

Man Utd's Jesse Lingard was targeted by "away day" robbers who stole more than £100,000 of clothes and jewellery from his home in January.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli has scored four goals for Arsenal in the Premier League this season

Gabriel Martinelli has revealed he wants to stay at Arsenal for his 'whole life' and help fire the club back into the Champions League.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is offering a £20,000 reward after "rats" took his watches.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have requested that they be kept informed of any potential developments with Robert Lewandowski after holding talks with the veteran's camp.

Sevilla have already decided they don't want to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United at the end of the season.

Image: Sevilla would not sign Anthony Martial "even if they won the EuroMillions", a source is quoted as saying in the Daily Express

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as they ponder their managerial options for next season.

THE TIMES

Senior figures in British sport reported to embassy officials that they were the target of attempted honeytrap operations in Russia during the run-up to the country hosting the 2014 winter Olympics and 2018 World Cup.

Toto Wolff has claimed that the former race director Michael Masi was "turned" by Red Bull during the final race of last season and that he had a "bromance" with one of the team members.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Todd Boehly-led offer for Chelsea has received a boost after it emerged bidders from politically sensitive countries or backgrounds are likely to be dismissed.

Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko said he would swap his snooker cue for a gun and join the fight against Russia in his homeland if he was old enough.

The company building Everton's new £505 million stadium on the Merseyside waterfront have indicated it is confident that funding is in place and have not stopped the construction process with impending government sanctions against Alisher Usmanov, the associate of the club's majority owner Farhad Moshiri.

THE GUARDIAN

Image: Edinson Cavani has been at Manchester United since 2020

Edinson Cavani is set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer, with the striker's preferred option to join a club in Spain.

Antonio Conte has said that Tottenham's doctors ought to explain publicly why Oliver Skipp remains out with a pelvic injury as he betrayed his irritation over the midfielder's continued absence.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are set to target the South American market for future recruits - with Peruvian right-back Jhilmar Lora already being eyed for a summer move.

Manchester United are reportedly planning on buying a 'world class' centre-back after it was claimed that players have been privately questioning Harry Maguire's ability.