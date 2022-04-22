Lotte Wubben-Moy: Arsenal Women defender signs new contract with Women's Super League club

Lotte Wubben-Moy says Arsenal is her "life" after signing a new contract with the Women's Super League side.

The defender said: "It feels amazing. This contract means so much more to me and to my family than just it being a football contract.

"It's a commitment to the club and it's a commitment to Arsenal, the community that it's active in and to my life as a whole, because that's what Arsenal is - it's my life."

Arsenal manager Jones Eidevall added: "Lotte has proven herself as an important player for us this season and so I'm delighted that she has extended her stay with the club.

"She is one of the most exciting young defenders in English football and I believe she has all the tools to continue her progression here at Arsenal."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

