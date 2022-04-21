Women's Super League season run-in: Chelsea race Arsenal to title; Manchester clubs battle for third spot

Chelsea in pole position to win third league title in a row; Man City pile pressure on red side of Manchester in battle for third; Birmingham hope to defy odds in unlikely bid to stay up; watch Everton vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Football from 6pm on Sunday; kick-off 6.30pm
Thursday 21 April 2022 12:11, UK
With four games remaining - five for some - the Women's Super League season is hurtling towards a fascinating conclusion.
The title hangs in the balance, the race for third is well and truly alive and the battle to beat the drop is not yet decided.
What is certain are the six clubs embroiled in each of those respective head-to-heads - it's a game of regional one-upmanship.
Chelsea will attempt to fend off London rivals Arsenal for the WSL crown, while it's an all-Manchester showdown for the third and final Champions League spot.
All eyes are on the Midlands at the foot of the table, with Birmingham City favourites to drop out of the top flight - although Leicester remain catchable, however improbable that may be.
There is little jeopardy left in places from fifth to 10th, but plenty of scope for movement as we enter the decisive phase of an intriguing 2021/22 campaign. Will it go all the way to the final day on May 8?
If April's FA Cup semi-final face off between reigning WSL champions Chelsea and their chief challengers Arsenal is anything to go by, you would give the upper hand to the Blue side of London.
That is not to underestimate the Gunners' credentials - they have led from the front for the majority of the season - but came up second best against Emma Hayes' seasoned champs at Meadow Park. When the pressure is on, Chelsea almost always produce the goods.
They have the edge ahead of a five-game run-in for each side, with Chelsea maintaining a one-point advantage. Any slip-up between now and mid-May would likely hand the other the title.
Hayes was clear in her conviction following FA Cup victory over Arsenal, leaving nothing to chance. "My team know how to execute in the biggest moments", she claimed as Chelsea progressed to their third final in five years.
It's difficult to disagree.
The west Londoners close out their season against Man United - arguably their toughest remaining fixture - while Arsenal have still got to negotiate a rearranged north London derby with Tottenham on May 4.
Still all to play for, but Chelsea currently hold the trump card.
In terms of competition in the women's game, Manchester has never been more buoyant. Traditionally, City have dominated, but the Reds have carried out a shrewd catch-up plan in recent years.
Now, the close-run battle for third exemplifies what little gap exists between the red and sky blue halves of Manchester.
Speaking in early April, City boss Gareth Taylor admitted the race for third has been made more exciting by the historic rivalry between the Manchester clubs; "it would be different if the tie for third spot was with Spurs," he acknowledged.
The run-in certainly favours City, who don't face anyone in the top five between now and the end of term, while United travel to title contenders Chelsea on the final day - although Marc Skinner's side currently hold the numerical advantage, three points ahead having played a game more.
Again, this two-horse race is likely to go down to the wire barring any unforeseen hiccups against lesser placed teams.
It's unlikely that Birmingham will catch Leicester in a bid to beat the drop, but not a mathematical uncertainty.
Darren Carter's side have only won once all season - a shock victory over Arsenal in February. Retrospectively, that result alone is going to have a profound effect on proceedings at the top end of the table, though that will be of little comfort to Birmingham at the tail end.
In order to stay in the top tier, they need to outperform Leicester by seven points and make a dent in their inferior goal difference. It's a mountainous task considering they still have to play Chelsea and Man City.
Bristol City were relegated in 2020/21 having amassed 12 points. Birmingham currently have five.
They travel to Brighton on Saturday with three points crucial to any faint survival hopes.
April 23: Brighton vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm
April 24: Man City vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm
April 24: Reading vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
April 24: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 2:30pm
April 24: Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 6pm
April 24: Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 6:30pm, live on Sky Sports
April 28: Chelsea vs Spurs, kick-off 7:45pm, live on Sky Sports
April 30: Man City vs Brighton, kick-off 11am