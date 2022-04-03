Chelsea 5-0 Reading: Blues ease back into WSL top spot with dominant victory

Beth England and Sam Kerr both scored twice after Jessie Fleming opened the scoring to send Chelsea back to the top of the Women's Super League with a 5-0 victory over Reading.

The Blues were knocked off top spot after Arsenal hammered Leicester 5-0, but they responded with a five-star performance of their own just hours later.

Fleming volleyed in the opener just before half-time and then England followed suit with a sweet strike after the break.

Kerr added a third from close range to put the result beyond doubt and netted her second of the evening with Reading tiring in the closing stages.

England rounded off a fine performance by scoring a penalty after she had been fouled by Faye Bryson in injury time.

Chelsea's perfect response

All eyes were on Chelsea following Arsenal's impressive victory and they were forced to be patient in the first half. Reading had defended well until Guro Reiten's cross was met by the head of England before Fleming controlled the ball on her chest and volleyed home from inside the area.

England then made it two just seven minutes after the break, volleying home a perfect cross from Reiten having started the move by winning the ball back in the Reading half.

Bryson then made a costly error allowing Reiten to steal the ball off her and square for Kerr to add the third. The Australian striker netted her second and Chelsea's fourth with another close range finish from Erin Cuthbert's pull back.

Image: Chelsea's Sam Kerr has the most goal involvements in the WSL since January 2020

England capped a fine performance by slotting an injury time penalty into the top left corner after she was brought down by Bryson.

Player ratings: Chelsea: Musovic (7), Bright (7), Carter (7), Cuthbert (8), England (9), Eriksson (7), Fleming (8), Ingle (7), Kerr (9), Nouwen (7), Reiten (8).



Subs: Abdullina (n/a), Andersson (6), Charles (6), Mjelde (6), Spence (n/a).



Reading: Moloney (5), Bryson (5), Cooper (5), Eikeland (5), Evans (5), Harding (5), Harries (5), Peplow (5), Rose (5), Rowe (5), Woodham (5).



Subs: Primmer (n/a), Troelsgaard (5).



Player of the match: Beth England

Hayes: We moved up a gear

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says her whole squad is on the same page.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes saw her side make WSL history as they kept a seventh consecutive clean sheet at home.

"When it was time to go up a gear, we did," she told Sky Sports. "We executed, we exploited the spaces that we'd prepared for. We had to earn that in the first half, Reading worked really hard off the ball.

"The goal came at a good time before half-time, I think it settled the nerves and we looked for a little bit more quality in our final ball and we did that.

"The fact we are conceding less and less chances impressed me. That's what has improved in our game, better in our build-up, better in the chances we're conceding, we're not giving away as much."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea's Bethany England says she is enjoying playing football at the moment and is glad her enjoyment is showing in her perfomances.

Beth England scored her sixth goal in three games and Hayes believes she is getting her rewards for working hard.

"She's getting everything she's earnt and she's put it in on the training ground," said Hayes. "Her approach, her mentality has been first class and she's coming into top form right in time for us and England this summer."

Chelsea aim to keep up their title charge when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 24th, kick-off 2.30pm.

Kelly Chambers' Reading host West Ham on Sunday, April 24th, kick-off 2.30pm.

