WSL round-up: Vivianne Miedema nets twice as Arsenal thump Leicester, Man Utd beat Brighton, Aston Villa edge Spurs

Vivianne Miedema struck twice in the second half as Arsenal thumped Leicester 5-0 in the WSL, with Leah Galton on target in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Brighton.

Leicester 0-5 Arsenal

Beth Mead gave the Gunners an early lead but second-from-bottom Leicester put up stiff resistance until midway through the second half, when Dutch striker Miedema netted a brace in eight minutes.

An own goal and an opportunist strike from Tobin Heath rounded out the scoring.

Image: Beth Mead celebrates Arsenal opener at the King Power Stadium

Arsenal topped the standings with 43 points, two points above Chelsea ahead of their showdown with Reading. Both teams will have four league games left to play after Sunday.

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton

Earlier in the afternoon, Leah Galton got the only goal of the game as Manchester United beat Brighton 1-0 to re-open a three-point cushion over fourth-placed Manchester City, who beat West Ham United 2-0 on Saturday.

Bottom side Birmingham City battled to a scoreless draw with Everton on Friday. Trailing Leicester by seven points, Birmingham now look almost certain to be relegated.

Elsewhere, a late Ramona Petzelberger goal gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win away at Spurs.

