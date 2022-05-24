Newcastle transfer rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Newcastle transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Eddie Howe does not want to waste any time in planning for a busy summer ahead for Newcastle.

The Magpies finished the campaign with a 2-1 win at Burnley to lift them to a 11th in the Premier League table with 49 points. Thirty-eight of those came since the turn of the year, aided by the arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Chris Wood in January, and fans are looking forward to further investment this summer given the ambitions of their Saudi Arabian-backed ownership group.

"I was joking to someone that the planning would start on the coach on the way back," Howe said. "Then I had a rethink, it can wait until Monday, but really it starts straight away.

"You have to. The Premier League moves so quickly, the competition is so strong, you have to try and be ahead of the game. We have to try and be sensible about what we do this summer. We know it's a big time for the club."

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

Jesse Lingard - Newcastle are unlikely to sign Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard unless he reduces his wage demands (Daily Mail, May 21); Lingard has reportedly priced himself out of a move to Newcastle in the summer because of his £150,000 weekly wage demands as well as a signing-on fee and bonuses (Daily Telegraph, May 12).

Armando Broja - Arsenal have been joined by Newcastle and West Ham in the race to snap up Chelsea hotshot Armando Broja (Sunday Express, May 22).

Dean Henderson - Dean Henderson is more likely to leave Manchester United on loan this summer than in a permanent deal, with Newcastle among the clubs weighing up a move for the England goalkeeper (Daily Telegraph, May 18).

Sam Johnstone - England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is being tracked by five Premier League sides - Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham, Leicester and Brighton - ahead of his West Brom contract expiring next month (The Sun, May 20).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Newcastle will make a move for Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer (Daily Telegraph, May 13).

Image: Could Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin move to St James' Park?

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Newcastle expressed an interest in Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg (Daily Express, May 10).

The latest players linked with a Newcastle exit

Paul Dummett - Paul Dummett is set to turn down the chance to become a free agent this summer and follow Fabian Schar in signing a new deal with Newcastle United (The Sun, May 3rd).

