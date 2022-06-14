Tottenham transfer news: Yves Bissouma to undergo Spurs medical with deal agreed in region of £25m

Yves Bissouma has one year left on his Brighton deal and is now set to make the move to Tottenham; Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton have all been linked

Lyall Thomas

Assistant News Editor @SkySportsLyall

Tuesday 14 June 2022 10:11, UK

Brighton and Hove Albion&#39;s Yves Bissouma during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Saturday February 19, 2022.
Image: Yves Bissouma is set for a medical at Tottenham ahead of a move from Brighton

Yves Bissouma is to undergo a medical at Tottenham on Thursday after they agreed a deal to sign him from Brighton.

It is understood the deal is worth in the region of £25m.

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton have been among the other clubs interested in signing him this summer.

The 25-year-old Mali international has only one year left on his Brighton contract.

More to follow...

This is a breaking transfer story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Also See:

