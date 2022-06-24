Cristiano Ronaldo expected to stay at Man Utd this summer despite reported frustration over lack of transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at Manchester United this summer and will report back for pre-season training at the beginning of July, despite reports he is ready to quit the club.

Portuguese sports daily Record claim Ronaldo wants to leave after only one season back at Old Trafford as he fears new boss Erik ten Hag does not have the right tools to compete for titles, while he is also said to be frustrated with the club's transfer window so far.

However, it is understood the 37-year-old is expected to return for pre-season preparations once back from his summer holidays, which will be slightly extended due to his involvement with Portugal in their three opening Nations League fixtures in June.

A report in Spanish daily AS that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Ronaldo if Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona is also wide of the mark, according to Sky in Germany.

It is understood that Ronaldo does not fit Bayern's transfer philosophy, while the club are still trying to persuade Lewandowski to see out the final year of his contract despite Barcelona's €40m (£34.4m) offer for the Poland striker.

The first players to report back to United's Carrington training base on Monday will be those who did not feature in international fixtures this month, while the rest will follow over the course of the following week.

Ten Hag confirmed during his introductory press conference at United that Ronaldo is part of his plans for the new season, and said he would contribute "goals" to his side.

United are in the midst of a rebuild after allowing Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata to leave after their contracts expired.

United are yet to make a signing this summer, but the club are not panicking about their lack of transfer business and their emphasis is said to be on getting the right players at the right price.

The club have had talks with Barcelona over midfielder Frenkie de Jong, while they have also been linked with other players who worked with Ten Hag at Ajax, including Jurrien Timber and Antony.

Christian Eriksen is understood to be deciding between whether to join Manchester United or stay at Brentford, with United's offer for the 30-year-old midfielder thought to be more financially lucrative.

Eriksen worked with Erik ten Hag when he trained with Ajax as part of his return to football following his horrifying collapse while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, and teaming up again as part of United's anticipated new era has its attractions.

But sources close to the former Tottenham midfielder, whose short-term contract at Brentford expires at the end of June, say he and his family are settled in London and have reservations about relocating to the northwest.

Eriksen also wants to start every game to be sure of a place in Denmark's World Cup team later this year, which is his priority after missing out on the Euros because of his cardiac arrest in the first game.

De Jong, Martinez among list of targets; Wan-Bissaka prepared to fight for place

Image: Frenkie de Jong (left) and Antony (right) are reported targets for Man Utd this summer

Manchester United remain in talks with Barcelona over the signing of midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The two clubs remain apart in their valuations, but United are still hopeful they can strike a deal and there is growing belief the player wants to come and re-unite with Ten Hag, with whom he worked at Ajax.

They will not overpay and have other targets. The feeling is that if United "rushed" into a deal, they would be playing into Barcelona's hands with regard to the fee.

Meanwhile, Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez is a player United are also looking at.

He was a regular under Ten Hag in the last three seasons at Ajax. It is not currently a priority position, but with the possibility of departures, United are doing due diligence in that area.

The club also remain interested in Ajax winger Antony, who is another player Ten Hag knows and trusts.

In terms of departures, talks are ongoing with Nottingham Forest over goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

There is still no final agreement as United want a straight loan, while Forest are pushing for an option to buy next summer. There are also discussions over the portion of the wages each club will pay in the loan spell.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is prepared to fight for his place next season but is at the stage of his career where he wants regular first-team football.

A number of Premier League clubs are interested, but there have been no official bids tabled.

United would consider suitable offers but all parties are relaxed about the situation as he has two years left on his contract. The club hold an option for a further year.

