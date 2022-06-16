Manchester United: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game as Manchester United manager will be against Brighton at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, on the opening Super Sunday of the 2022/23 season.

After facing Graham Potter's Seagulls on Sunday August 7, live on Sky Sports, United travel to Brentford in the second round of fixtures before hosting rivals Liverpool in a blockbuster early-season clash on the weekend of August 20.

United's trip to the Etihad Stadium for the first Manchester derby of the season on October 1 kicks off a daunting month which sees Ten Hag's side travel to Everton and Chelsea and host Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham.

The final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be against Fulham on the weekend of November 12/13. United then return to action on Boxing Day at Fulham.

2023 will be ushered in by a home match against promoted Bournemouth. Premier League champions Manchester City are next up at Old Trafford on January 14, the return trip to Anfield on March 4, while United conclude their season at home to Fulham on May 28.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

7: Brighton (h) - live on Sky Sports

13: Brentford (a)

20: Liverpool (h)

27: Southampton (a)

30: Leicester (a)

September

3: Arsenal (h)

10: Crystal Palace (a)

17: Leeds (h)

October

1: Man City (a)

8: Everton (a)

15: Newcastle (a)

19: Tottenham (h)

22: Chelsea (a)

29: West Ham (h)

November

5: Aston Villa (a)

12: Fulham (a)

December

26: Nottingham Forest (h)

31: Wolves (a)

January

2: Bournemouth (h)

14: Man City (h)

21: Arsenal (a)

February

4: Crystal Palace (h)

11: Leeds United (a)

18: Leicester City (h)

25: Brentford (h)

March

4: Liverpool (a)

11: Southampton (h)

18: Brighton (a)

April

1: Newcastle (a)

8: Everton (h)

15: Nottingham Forest (a)

22: Chelsea (h)

25: Tottenham (a)

29: Aston Villa (h)

May

6: West Ham (a)

13: Wolves (h)

20: Bournemouth (a)

28: Fulham (h)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.