Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Man Utd transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Christian Eriksen is understood to be making a decision over whether to join Manchester United or stay at Brentford.

Both clubs have made him offers - but United's is thought to be more financially lucrative.

Working again with Erik ten Hag, with whom he trained at Ajax before his return to football, as part of United's anticipated new era has its attractions.

But sources close to the midfielder say he and his family are settled in London and have reservations about relocating to the North West.

'Eriksen in head-or-heart situation'

Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam:

"This is a significant 24 hours in the future of Christian Eriksen. It's a fascinating story as Eriksen is deciding on two options. One is Manchester United, the second is Brentford.

"It's strange to think that 10 years ago, United were challenging for Premier League titles while Brentford were in League One preparing for their first game of the season against Bury.

"They're now competing in the same market for the same player. Both offers are fair, respectful and decent.

"Eriksen is really in a head-or-heart situation, weighing up the pros and cons of joining both clubs. He worked with Thomas Frank as a youngster and had a hugely successful spell there, keeping the side in the league.

"He was the heartbeat of that midfield. Brentford fans would say without Eriksen they could possibly have gone down. That's how influential he was at the back end of last season.

"There's a loyalty to the football club after everything that happened to him a year ago but then you have one of the biggest clubs in world football rebuilding their midfield.

"In Erik ten Hag, there's a nice connection as Ajax allowed him to train with them during his recovery."

Juventus have an agreement in principle to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United.

Sky in Italy are reporting the length of the deal is still to be finalised. It will either be a four-year contract or a three-year deal with an option for a further year.

Pogba is expected to officially sign the contract at the start of July.

Neville 'worried' by Man Utd transfer inactivity

Gary Neville has expressed his concern about Manchester United's inactivity in the summer transfer market since Erik ten Hag's appointment.

Rivals Manchester City and Liverpool have already brought in superstar strikers this summer in the form of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez.

United's only business thus far has been the confirmation of a mass Old Trafford exodus, with Paul Pogba Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic all leaving the club.

Nottingham Forest close in on Henderson loan

Nottingham Forest are close to agreeing a deal with United for the signing of 'keeper Dean Henderson.

The deal is a loan with an option to buy. The option price is believed to be around £20m. Sky Sports News has been told United want the deal to be a straight loan for the season with no option to buy.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Christian Eriksen - Christian Eriksen is understood to be deciding between whether to join Manchester United or stay at Brentford (Sky Sports News, June 23); Manchester United appear to be in pole position to sign Eriksen thanks to Tottenham's decision to pull out of the race (Daily Mirror, June 22); Manchester United have made initial contact with Eriksen's representatives over a summer move to Old Trafford (Sky Sports News, June 20); Eriksen is mulling over an offer from Manchester United after Tottenham distanced themselves from claims they are set to re-sign the Denmark midfielder (The Times, June 20).

Antony - Antony is determined to secure a move to Manchester United this summer even though Ajax have tried to ward off interest in the Brazil winger by demanding a fee of £69m for his signature (The Times, June 23); Manchester United have held talks over a potential move for Ajax forward Antony but are waiting for a breakthrough in negotiations with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong before advancing other deals (Daily Telegraph, June 21); Manchester United are closing in on their first major signing of the summer with Antony on his way from Ajax in a £40million move (The Sun, June 20).

Frenkie de Jong - Manchester United are still falling short of Barcelona's asking price for Frenkie de Jong despite increasing their latest offer to £56m, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mail, June 23); Manchester United's bid to sign De Jong has stalled over tough financial rules imposed on Barcelona by La Liga (Daily Mirror, June 21); The mood emanating from United is bullish in regards De Jong's arrival, the belief firmly being that it is a case of when not if (The Guardian, June 20).

Yannick Carrasco - Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are exploring the prospect of signing Atletico Madrid star Carrasco this summer after his release clause emerged, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mirror, June 23).

Christopher Nkunku - Nkunku has signed a new four-year deal at RB Leipzig - that includes a £51.6m release clause - despite reported interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United (June 23).

Jurrien Timber - Manchester United might have fresh hope of completing a deal for Ajax starlet Timber after all with his agent in Manchester (Daily Mirror, June 22); Timber is set to become the latest Manchester United transfer target to reject the club with the Netherlands international expected to stay at Ajax this summer (Daily Mirror, June 18); Timber looks set to agree a new deal to stay at Ajax (The Sun, June 17).

Malcolm Ebiowei - Crystal Palace are set to win the race for Derby's 18-year-old winger Ebiowei over Manchester United and Monaco (The Sun, June 22); Manchester United are 'very much' in the hunt to sign Derby protege Ebiowei (Daily Express, June 20); Derby starlet Ebiowei is at the centre of a four-way battle between Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace as he edges closer to a decision on his future (Daily Mail, May 27).

Daniel Bachmann - Manchester United are in talks with former Kilmarnock and Ross County goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann (Scottish Sun, June 22); Watford goalkeeper Bachmann has been recommended to Manchester United by former boss Ralf Rangnick. (The Sun, May 31).

Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United are ready to gazump Arsenal and sign Martinez after failing in their efforts to land his Ajax team-mate Jurrien Timber (Daily Mirror, June 20).

Tammy Abraham - Manchester United and Arsenal have both shown interest in bringing Abraham back to the Premier League (Daily Mail, June 19); Manchester United could turn to Tammy Abraham after missing out to Liverpool on Darwin Nunez (Daily Star, June 15).

Vinicius Jr - Manchester United were among the Premier League sides to enquire about the availability of Real Madrid forward Vinicius last season, according to reports in Spain (Daily Express, June 19).

Robbie McCrorie - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has plans to lure Robby McCrorie away from Rangers. (Scottish Sun, June 19).

Denzel Dumfries - Manchester United are interested in signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, with the Serie A side ready to sell (Daily Express, June 13).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Liverpool will listen to offers of just £10m for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Manchester United and West Ham thought to be interested (The Sun, June 13).

Robert Lewandowski - Manchester United would be happy to pay Robert Lewandowski's £400k-a-week wage demands (Daily Star, June 13); United will join the race for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski - if his dream move to Barcelona falls flat (The Sun on Sunday, June 12). Robert Lewandowski has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but United could now hijack the deal and sign the Polish striker (The Star on Sunday, June 12).

Milan Skriniar - Manchester United and Tottenham have been dealt a huge blow after Skriniar committed his future to Inter Milan as he outlined his career plan (Daily Express, June 2).

Mason Mount - New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is watching Mount's contractual situation at Chelsea carefully as he considers a shock move for the England midfielder (The Sun, June 1); Liverpool and Manchester City have reportedly made "discreet" offers to Mount amid interest from Manchester United (Daily Express, June 1).

Corentin Tolisso - Manchester United and Arsenal could be among the sides readying an offer for midfielder Tolisso, who will be leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer (The Sun, June 1).

Pau Torres - Villarreal centre back Torres insists that the only contract offer he has received is from his current club as rumours swirl amid reports his agent has arrived in the UK ahead of a move to United (Daily Mail, May 30).

Sven Botman - Manchester United and Tottenham are understood to be involved in the race to sign Lille defender Botman, a long-term target for Newcastle United. (The Sun, June 9).

Wesley Fofana - Leicester City are attempting to fend off interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in their centre-back Fofana. (Daily Express, June 9).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Cristiano Ronaldo - Ronaldo has reportedly demanded Manchester United up their game in the transfer market - or he'll leave Old Trafford this summer (Daily Mirror, June 23); Ronaldo is reportedly concerned about a lack of transfer activity from Manchester United and could even leave the club before the end of the window (Daily Star, June 22); Ronaldo has insisted he is "very happy" to remain at Old Trafford and believes Manchester United will rebound from a dreadful 2021/22 campaign under new manager Erik ten Hag (Sky Sports News, June 3).

Anthony Martial - Manchester United are reportedly open to offers of just £20m for Martial - but accept even that fee may deter suitors (The Sun, June 22); Manchester United are willing to take a £30m hit on Martial and Eric Bailly with both players available for cut-price transfers (The Sun, June 21); Injuries are apparently the prime reason for why Manchester United star Martial failed his loan spell at Sevilla, a club director has revealed (Daily Mirror, June 15).

Brandon Williams - Williams can leave Manchester United for £10m as the defender is deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford (The Sun, June 22).

Dean Henderson - Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have agreed the terms of a season-long loan deal for goalkeeper Henderson (Daily Mail, June 23); Nottingham Forest have found a breakthrough in talks to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson on loan (Daily Express, June 22).

Eric Bailly - Manchester United are willing to take a £30m hit on Anthony Martial and Bailly with both players available for cut-price transfers (The Sun, June 21); Manchester United are set to keep Harry Maguire but will look to sign a new centre-back if they can offload Bailly, Phil Jones or Axel Tuanzebe this summer (Daily Mail, June 21); Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly as an alternative to Lille's Sven Botman (Daily Mirror, June 19).

Axel Tuanzebe - Manchester United are set to keep Harry Maguire but will look to sign a new centre-back if they can offload Eric Bailly, Phil Jones or Tuanzebe this summer (Daily Mail, June 21); Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided to let go of both Bailly and Tuanzebe this summer as he kicks off his Old Trafford overhaul (Daily Mirror, June 4).

Marcus Rashford - Erik ten Hag will reportedly back Rashford to revive his Manchester United career (The Sun, June 19); Rashford has expressed a desire to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag's team after falling down the pecking order under Ralf Rangnick (Daily Mail, June 13). United have turned down an approach from Tottenham for England forward Rashford (The Times, June 9).

Paul Pogba - Pogba is using his post-season break in the USA to mull over offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain after his Manchester United exit was confirmed (Sky Sports News, June 4).

Alejandro Garnacho - Manchester United are talking with one of their top teenage stars - Alejandro Garnacho - over a new deal as links with a move to Juventus continue to build (Daily Express, June 11).

Edinson Cavani - Cavani appears set for a move to Mexico on his release from Manchester United, with three teams - Club America, Toluca and Monterrey, all interested in the Uruguay striker (Daily Mirror, June 10).

Martin Svidersky - Manchester United academy star Svidersky has confirmed he will leave the club and join a top-flight club in Spain after turning down the chance to work under new manager Erik ten Hag as part of his Old Trafford revolution (Daily Mirror, June 4).

James Garner - Leicester are prepared to battle Everton and other Premier League rivals for Manchester United midfielder James Garner (The Sun, May 30); Leicester are keen on Manchester United midfielder Garner after his impressive loan spell with Championship play-off finalists Nottingham Forest (Sunday Mirror, May 29).

Tom Heaton - Manchester United's forgotten keeper Tom Heaton is a shock target for Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder (The Sun on Sunday, June 12).

Facundo Pellistri - Erik ten Hag is set to give Facundo Pellistri a chance to shine during Manchester United's pre-season schedule, with his long-term Old Trafford future in question after a loan spell at Alaves when he struggled to get much playing time (Daily Mail, June 14).

What do we know about Man Utd's summer plans?

Manchester United will adopt a "try before you sign" policy with their youngsters this summer (Sun on Sunday, June 19).

Erik ten Hag has told senior staff at Old Trafford he intends to fast-track teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho's Manchester United career (Sunday Mirror, June 19).

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has sent an email to his players laying down the law to remind them football a team game and he will not tolerate egos as he plans to instil a Sir Alex Ferguson-style discipline at the club (The Sun, June 10)

Erik ten Hag will have £120m to spend on Manchester United's squad this summer but could increase that by offloading the likes of Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Daily Express, May 30).

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Paul Pogba - released

Juan Mata - released

Jesse Lingard - released

Nemanja Matic - Roma, free

Edinson Cavani - released

Lee Grant - released

D'Mani Mellor - released

Reece Devine - released

Paul McShane - released

Connor Stanley - released

Paul Woolston - released

