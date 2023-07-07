Transfer Talk Podcast: Arsenal break record for Declan Rice, would Harry Kane really fancy Bayern Munich?

The team are back for another episode of the Transfer Talk podcast!

Pete and Dharms are joined by football writer and podcaster Sam Tighe to discuss the latest from the summer transfer window.

They chat all things Arsenal, with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber joining the club in a huge statement of intent from the Gunners.

The future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane is also on the agenda, but will the England captain be tempted with a move to Bayern Munich?

That's discussed before the panel talk about Manchester United's pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and what that means for the future of David de Gea.

And if you like UK garage, listen out for Pete's rendition of a classic from DJ Luck and MC Neat, which of course has a Geordie twist!

