Transfer Talk Podcast: Deadline Day winners and losers, Chelsea break British record for Enzo Fernandez and why Jorginho is an Arsenal masterstroke

The team are back for another episode of the Transfer Talk podcast!

Listen and subscribe on:

Pete and Dharms are joined by football podcaster and writer Sam Tighe to discuss the fallout from another dramatic Deadline Day.

They deliver their winners and losers from the final day of the window and from across January as a whole.

They chat about Chelsea smashing the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez and why Jorginho's signing could turn out to be a masterstroke from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Dharms and Sam deliver their predictions for the remainder of the season and there's also a look ahead to the summer window, plus Pete delivers his final thoughts of the series.

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Castbox or wherever else you consume your podcasts, and keep an eye on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App for the best-written analysis, video and live blogs.

Don't forget to subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement, the Scottish Football Podcast and the EFL podcast when the new season kicks off.

Until then, follow our live Transfer Centre for all the latest transfer news, get the latest Football Rumours among the Premier League's biggest clubs and check out all the completed deals now the window has closed.