Cristiano Ronaldo set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United future - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports. But first he will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday.

Chelsea are interested in signing Ronaldo after his fall-out with Ten Hag, reports suggest.

Ten Hag has refused to confirm whether Manchester United will offer David de Gea a new contract.

Premier League duo Brentford and Bournemouth as well as Rangers are monitoring Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates.

Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was booed by his own fans ahead of their clash with Nantes on Sunday evening.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over his Manchester United future

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool lead the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, with the 17-year-old forward set to become a free agent next summer

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is awaiting final diagnosis on a hamstring injury threatening his World Cup but early indications are the problem is not as bad as first feared.

Fabio Cannavaro has reportedly tried to resign from his managerial position at Benevento, having been in charge for just four matches while amassing only two points.

Alphonso Davies' Canadian national team shirt is no longer available on the national team website following a dispute between the governing body and the player's agent.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City are monitoring Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he helped demolish Liverpool, according to reports.

Lionel Messi could make his 1,000th career appearance with Argentina in the World Cup final - and fans reckon it is his destiny to lift the trophy.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa will only have to pay just over €10m (£8.67m) to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new head coach as the club remain in talks with the Sporting Lisbon manager.

Image: Aston Villa remain in talks with Ruben Amorim

THE INDEPENDENT

Wolves caretaker boss Steve Davis defended technical director Scott Sellars after Molineux turned ugly during the defeat to Leicester.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo has been forced to sweat on his fate ahead of showdown talks with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has revealed the Dutch giants informed Arsenal that Lisandro Martinez was not for sale in the summer - just weeks before Manchester United swooped for the versatile defender.

Claims that Arsenal could have signed Erling Haaland from Molde early in his career are fanciful, according to the club's former scout Brian McDermott.

Wayne Rooney made a visit to Manchester United's training ground this week to see how his sons are getting on at the club.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic hero Shunsuke Nakamura has called time on a remarkable career after playing his final game at the age of 44.

DAILY RECORD

Interest in Keanu Baccus is growing after Cardiff City became the latest club to watch the Australia international.