Liverpool dealt blow in Jude Bellingham pursuit as midfielder ponders Borussia Dortmund stay - Paper Talk

Thursday 27 October 2022 23:37, UK
THE SUN
Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham with the midfielder considering staying at Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.
Former Aston Villa striker John Carew is facing two in prison and a £45,000 fine after pleading guilty to fraud charges.
DAILY MAIL
Napoli have ruled out any prospect of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this January in another blow to the star's chances of leaving Manchester United.
Antonio Conte is suspended for next week's Champions League clash in Marseille and faces further UEFA sanctions for his furious post-match outburst.
Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be cancelled after the UFC legend revealed he was knocked out during sparring in preparation for Saturday's fight.
THE ATHLETIC
Manchester United are considering offering goalkeeper David De Gea a new contract on reduced terms with the club also looking at other potential targets for the No 1 spot.
DAILY MIRROR
Gareth Southgate will have Qatar's "party central" on the doorstep of England's World Cup hotel and training base.
Patrice Evra has told Harry Maguire "not to give up" on his Manchester United future ahead of his much-anticipated comeback.
THE GUARDIAN
Residents of Qatar face the risk of persecution if they stand up for gay rights during the World Cup, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned.
Donald Trump has claimed the R&A wants to end the Open Championship's absence from Turnberry and the former US president has castigated the PGA Tour for failing to reach an agreement with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Series.
Mexico has launched an official bid for the 2036 Olympics, the country's foreign ministry and the national Olympic committee said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
THE TELEGRAPH
Football has made "no progress" on diversity in leadership positions or in increasing the number of opportunities for black coaches in the game, says former England manager Hope Powell.