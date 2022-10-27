 Skip to content

Liverpool dealt blow in Jude Bellingham pursuit as midfielder ponders Borussia Dortmund stay - Paper Talk

Plus: Napoli rule out move for Cristiano Ronaldo in January; Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be cancelled after the UFC legend revealed he was knocked out during sparring; Manchester United are considering offering goalkeeper David De Gea a new contract on reduced terms

Thursday 27 October 2022 23:37, UK

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham with the midfielder considering staying at Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring against Stuttgart for Dortmund
Image: Jude Bellingham could stay at Borussia Dortmund

Former Aston Villa striker John Carew is facing two in prison and a £45,000 fine after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

DAILY MAIL

Napoli have ruled out any prospect of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this January in another blow to the star's chances of leaving Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo
Image: Erik ten Hag has reportedly been dealt another blow in his bid to leave Old Trafford

Antonio Conte is suspended for next week's Champions League clash in Marseille and faces further UEFA sanctions for his furious post-match outburst.

Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be cancelled after the UFC legend revealed he was knocked out during sparring in preparation for Saturday's fight.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United&#39;s goalkeeper David de Gea stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Image: David de Gea faces an uncertain future at Man Utd

Manchester United are considering offering goalkeeper David De Gea a new contract on reduced terms with the club also looking at other potential targets for the No 1 spot.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate will have Qatar's "party central" on the doorstep of England's World Cup hotel and training base.

Gareth Southgate stands on the touchline in Milan

Patrice Evra has told Harry Maguire "not to give up" on his Manchester United future ahead of his much-anticipated comeback.

THE GUARDIAN

Residents of Qatar face the risk of persecution if they stand up for gay rights during the World Cup, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned.

Donald Trump has claimed the R&A wants to end the Open Championship's absence from Turnberry and the former US president has castigated the PGA Tour for failing to reach an agreement with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Series.

Mexico has launched an official bid for the 2036 Olympics, the country's foreign ministry and the national Olympic committee said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

THE TELEGRAPH

Football has made "no progress" on diversity in leadership positions or in increasing the number of opportunities for black coaches in the game, says former England manager Hope Powell.

