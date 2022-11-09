James Maddison to be excluded from England's World Cup squad on Thursday - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

James Maddison is likely to miss out on England's World Cup squad - despite his electric start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that not signing Heung-Min Son when he was Borussia Dortmund boss is one of the "big mistakes in his life."

THE GUARDIAN

Gareth Southgate is set to recall Marcus Rashford and is poised to replace the injured Reece James with the Arsenal defender Ben White when he names his 26-man England squad for the World Cup on Thursday.

Image: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could be set to return to the England squad

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney has struck up a bond with the new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The former England striker has been a regular visitor to his former club's training HQ in recent weeks, even turning up at times in a club tracksuit.

Tottenham are planning a January move to re-sign Marcus Edwards, according to reports.

Ashley Williams has been cleared of improper conduct and violent and threatening behaviour by the Football Association.

DAILY MAIL

There is a growing belief, according to those with knowledge of the situation, that Jude Bellingham's next club will be Manchester City.

Image: Jude Bellingham is reportedly leaning towards joining Manchester City

Newcastle will host a Saudi Arabian national team on Tyneside later this month, as links between the club and country of their majority owners are strengthened.

Facundo Pellistri will look to secure a permanent transfer away from Manchester United during the January transfer window, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are reportedly putting plans in place on signing a big-name striker within the next year but could face severe competition from a number of European giants.

THE TIMES

Kyle Walker has told England he will be fit to play at the World Cup and is hopeful of being included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad along with his Manchester City team-mate, Kalvin Phillips.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic legend Neil Lennon's son Gallagher has earned his first Northern Ireland U18s call-up after choosing to represent the country of his father rather than Scotland, where he was born.

Jason Cummings admitted he teared up when he realised he'd been called up by Australia for the World Cup.