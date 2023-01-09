Wout Weghorst: Manchester United speak to Burnley about signing Netherlands forward on loan

Manchester United have spoken to Burnley about signing striker Wout Weghorst on loan.

United are waiting to find out if Burnley can come to an agreement with Besiktas to cut short his loan - and if the figures work. It is thought the player wants to make the move to Old Trafford.

Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci says any deal will only happen if the club is compensated, otherwise, Weghorst will see out his season-long loan.

It is no secret United want to sign a No 9 and Weghorst would represent an option they have not got in the squad - a physical presence as well as a strong scoring record at club and international level.

The towering 6ft 6in striker has nine goals in 18 games for Besiktas this season and scored what proved to be the winner in Saturday's 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa. After he scored, Weghorst appeared to wave an emotional goodbye to the club's fans.

"Weghorst is an important player for us. It is not enough to say goodbye to the audience. He also needs to talk to the club," Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes said post-match.

"I have heard of such a development, but it is not clear. I'll consider [him] leaving after I talk to both him and the club."

Image: Weghorst scored for the Netherlands against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final

United were in the market for a player of Weghorst's profile in the summer and were interested in Sasa Kalajdzic and Benjamin Sesko.

A loan move is thought to be United's focus before revisiting the position in the summer when there will be more options available.

United must register Weghorst by 12pm on Friday for him to be available for the Manchester derby on Saturday.

Ten Hag: Martial cannot manage load - we need another striker

Speaking on Friday, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he needs to bring in attacking cover for Marcus Rashford with Anthony Martial struggling to manage the load.

Martial had a disrupted pre-season, and has been unable to complete 90 minutes this term as a result of an injury-interrupted campaign.

"There is a reason [Martial has been substituted in his last seven games]. It is because he cannot manage the load," Ten Hag said. "This is why we are looking for another striker.

"It is not about us not relying on him. His physical load is not, at this moment, so high that he can play every third day a game of 90 minutes. So I have to manage that together with him.

"We are on a thin line at the moment because the qualities of Anthony Martial are so important right now to our game. His movements, his ball security, the pressing, let's not forget that. We need that profile to be a threat.

"Also, Marcus Rashford benefits from that. So I am not concerned that only Marcus is scoring goals, because I am convinced the other players [can score too].

"Not only Anthony Martial, but Antony scored [in the 3-1 FA Cup win against Everton]. Bruno Fernandes is also very capable of scoring, Christian Eriksen will create and is also capable of scoring goals. So we have more players who can score goals."

